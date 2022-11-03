Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
GOP’s Paxton faces Democrat Garza in Texas AG race
DALLAS (AP) — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought a third term in Tuesday's midterm elections under the cloud of an FBI investigation and dysfunction in his office that Democrats believe have opened an opportunity to end decades of GOP power in the state. Article continues below this...
seattlepi.com
Rural Nevada county won't hand-count until polls close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
seattlepi.com
Colorado voters weigh sweeping affordable housing measure
DENVER (AP) — As Colorado has emerged as a center of the nationwide housing crisis, voters are considering whether to take high rents and mortgages into their own hands with a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law.
seattlepi.com
Man pleads guilty in threats to shoot Black grocery patrons
SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man accused of threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states, has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference with a federally protected activity. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown...
