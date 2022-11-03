Effective: 2022-11-08 03:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Extended the advisory through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 3 to 7 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Heaviest snowfall rates expected from this afternoon through early evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact all peak commute times through Wednesday morning.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO