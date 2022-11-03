ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US and Brazil can prevent the next food crisis

By Nigel Purvis and Natalie Unterstell, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbimB_0ixmkovi00
AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File An area of forest on fire near a logging area in the Trans-Amazonica highway region, in the municipality of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil, Sept. 17, 2022. In a victory speech Sunday, Oct. 30, Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva’s victory in Brazil’s presidential election has provided new hope for the world’s rainforests. Lula has pledged to fight for zero-deforestation in the Amazon and supported a global alliance with other tropical forests nations to advance climate goals. His victory opens the door for new U.S. and Brazil cooperation to solve two of today’s most pressing international problems — food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Stopping Amazon deforestation would help the 345 million people are at risk of starvation and the billions that are affected by extreme heat and climate change. Why? Let’s start with rain. The Amazon supports much of the global food system by regulating global rainfall patterns.

Amazon rainforest deforestation has been a major cause of climate pollution. Deforestation and forest degradation in the Amazon and elsewhere accounts for 11 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The Amazon, moreover, stores several times more carbon in its plants and soils than the world emits in a year.

Deforestation within the Amazon has been breaking records — increasing year after year. Experts have been sounding the alarm that without swift action the entire ecosystem might collapse, converting the Amazon to a dry savannah, and releasing massive amounts of climate pollution into the atmosphere. Deforestation has already cleared 17 percent of the Amazon and experts predict that if 20-25 percent of the total rainforest is lost, conversion may be irreversible.

Unfortunately, the rate of deforestation in Brazil has rapidly increased in 2022. If deforestation continues to increase at current rates, the Amazon may reach a point of no return within the next decade. This would end the Amazon rainforest’s role in distributing rainfall across Brazilian and U.S. agricultural lands and produce a climate catastrophe.

Scientific models show continued Amazon deforestation will significantly decrease rainfall vital to U.S. agricultural production. In the western U.S. a 10 to 20 percent decrease in rainfall is possible. Scientists also predict that significant Amazon deforestation can lead to a 25 percent decrease in rainfall for Texas with further decreases expected across the Midwest. Current droughts are already costing farmers and ranchers tens of billions of dollars and additional rainfall decreases means further food crises.

Brazilian agriculture production is already being harmed by deforestation reducing corn yields by five to ten percent. Experts project that continued deforestation will cost Brazil’s agricultural sector up to a billion dollars annually due to less rainfall.

Together the United States and Brazil provided 66 percent of the world’s soy, 42 percent of its corn, 30 percent of its poultry and 36 percent of global beef supplies. A decrease in production across one or both countries would make today’s food crises look small in comparison.

The world needs the Amazon rainforest for farmers and global food systems to survive. Deforestation under President-elect Lula’s presidential terms saw a 72 percent decrease in deforestation. Lula is pledging action on deforestation in the Amazon, but he will face strong opposition in the Brazilian Congress, which oversaw massive increases in deforestation under Lula’s predecessor.

Brazil will need the support of the international community to show how the Brazilian economy can grow without deforestation. Here are three actions the United States can take to support the Lula administration.

First, the United States should increase financial support for Brazil to pursue sustainable economic development without deforestation. Congress should pass the bipartisan AMAZON21 Act to create a $4.5 billion trust fund that would provide financial support to countries like Brazil when they reduce deforestation. In addition, President Biden should encourage G-7 members to jointly commit 25 percent of future international climate finance to protect the Amazon and other tropical forests.

Second, the U.S. must ensure that U.S. companies and consumers are not inadvertently fueling deforestation. Congress can achieve this by enacting the bipartisan FOREST Act, which would require that companies prove that they aren’t importing agricultural commodities, such as soy and beef, produced on illegally deforested land.

Finally, President Biden should work with President-elect Lula to ensure Brazil’s bid to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) creates a lasting framework for protecting the Amazon. OECD members have laid out a roadmap for Brazil to join that requires strengthening environmental and human rights safeguards. The Biden administration can start now to identify and support policies that will provide long-term security for the people and forests of the Amazon.

The loss of the Amazon rainforest would devastate the agricultural production of both Brazil and the United States, putting us all at risk. There is no time to wait in preventing the next global crisis before it begins.

Nigel Purvis is CEO of Climate Advisers and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, Environment, and Science. Natalie Unterstell is President of the Brazilian Talanoa Institute and member of the Green Climate Fund Accreditation Panel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

What Lula’s victory in Brazil means for Latin America

While the smoke of protests continues in some parts of the country, there is no doubt, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — often referred to as just Lula — won the Brazilian presidency for a third time with 50.9 percent of the vote, narrowly beating the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who obtained 49.1 percent of the votes.
The Hill

Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections

A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying he interfered “surgically.”
The Hill

Meeting trade-offs for a net-zero America

The United States’ delegation is attending the United Nations climate summit COP27 in Egypt with something it has often been missing: a credible foundation for decarbonizing its economy by the middle of this century. Meeting this goal requires clear-eyed responses to unavoidable trade-offs. The challenge is steep. The U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Putin’s Ukraine bombing campaign will not end well

“We are going to scourge the [country] from end to end. We are bombing … city by city and ever more terribly in order to make it impossible for them to go on with the war. That is our object; we shall pursue it relentlessly.”. High marks to readers...
The Independent

Tuvalu joins Vanuatu to call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels

The Polynesian island state of Tuvalu has joined Vanuatu to call for an international treaty to phase out the use of fossil fuels.“The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands – inch by inch,” said Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano, on a call to the UN summit. “But the world’s addiction to oil, gas and coal can’t sink our dreams under the waves.”Tuvalu is the first nation at Cop27 and only the second country in the world to call for what is formally known as the fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty.  It follows Vanuatu, the Pacific island state,...
The Hill

Biden’s ‘energy policy’ is nothing but election-year politics

President Biden’s energy policy is underwhelming, costly and dangerous. Since January 2021, gas prices have been rising, even before Russia invaded Ukraine, because of Biden’s efforts to halt U.S. oil and natural gas production and his unsuccessful efforts to beg and plead with OPEC, and our adversaries, to increase oil production. While Biden’s #putinpricehike hashtag may sound catchy, it is just not true.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Twitter users flag Biden tweet on gas prices

Twitter users on Sunday flagged a tweet from the official presidential handle @POTUS that had President Biden touting “the most common gas price” in the country at $3.19, drawing attention to the fact that was lower than what the average consumer sees at the pump. “Right now, the...
The Hill

Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar

The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
The Independent

‘The Kerala Story’: Calls to halt release of controversial Bollywood movie about conversions to Islam

A complaint has been lodged with India's federal ministry of information and broadcasting against an upcoming contentious Bollywood film for allegedly portraying Kerala as a "terrorist state".The teaser of The Kerala Story released earlier this month claims that nearly 32,000 women from the southern state of Kerala, now run by the communist party, converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State in the last decade.Aravindakshan BR, a Tamil Nadu-based journalist, has written to the federal ministry and India's film certification board chairperson Prasoon Joshi to place a ban on the film unless the makers provide evidence against their claim.The...
The Independent

OAPs ‘at forefront’ as Sunak mulls raising pensions and benefits with inflation

Pensioners will be kept to the “forefront” as difficult spending decisions are taken, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said.The comments by Mel Stride come as Rishi Sunak considers raising state pensions and benefits in line with inflation in a move that would likely usher in deeper public spending cuts elsewhere and higher tax rises.The Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering imposing up to £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts in the autumn budget on November 17.Treasury sources insisted no decisions have been taken, but did not deny a report in the Times stating they would...
The Hill

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force’s prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket...
The Hill

ASSOCIATE/SENIOR ASSOCIATE – SOUTHEAST ASIA

The Asia Group, LLC is now accepting applications on a rolling basis for an Associate or Senior Associate to join our Washington, D.C. office. The Asia Group (“TAG”) is a strategic and capital advisory firm that positions clients – ranging from Fortune 100 multinationals to innovative startups – for success in established and emerging markets across the Indo-Pacific region. Our diverse team possesses decades of government and private sector experience with a work ethos that emphasizes teamwork, collegiality, creativity, entrepreneurialism, and mentorship.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Five things you need to know about the economy before Election Day

President Biden made a big bet on an economic rebound when he took office in January 2021, just as the U.S. economy was ramping up its recovery from the COVID-19 recession. The combination of a $2 trillion stimulus package passed in March 2021, the Federal Reserve’s refusal to raise interest rates and a swift vaccine rollout helped power the U.S. to two years of stellar job growth and steady consumer spending.
The Hill

May you live in ‘expert times’

An often cited proverb suggests that we would all be fortunate to “live in interesting times.” While at first glance this would appear to be describing a golden age of society, a second look finds the sinister, hidden meaning that “interesting times” are likely a curse. History shows us that periods of great turmoil and change are considerably more treacherous to humanity than periods of monotonous peace and stability.
The Hill

The Hill

753K+
Followers
87K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy