Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Shonda Rhimes teases Colin-Penelope romance in Inside Bridgerton behind-the-scenes book
Lady Whistledown may have all the tea on the ton, but when it comes to behind-the-scenes tidbits of Bridgerton, you really want to go to Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The Shondaland executive producers are corralling all their insider knowledge of the Netflix hit and sharing it with fans via a new book, Inside Bridgerton.
Michael Kopsa, voice and character actor from Gundam, Fantastic Four, dies at 66
Michael Kopsa, a prolific character and voice actor whose work spanned Beast on X-Men: Evolution to Captain Windmark on Fringe, has died. He was 66. His ex-wife, actress Lucia Frangione, announced the news on Twitter. "The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed...
Nicolas Cage To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Longlegs’ For C2, Automatik & Cage’s Saturn Films; ‘Sinister’, ‘La La Land’ Producers & ‘Joker’ Exec Among Team
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has been set to star in horror-thriller Longlegs for Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, which producers say will be in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers. Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel) wrote the script and will direct with C2 Motion Picture Group producing and fully financing. Filming is due to commence in 2023. Producers are Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?
There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
Popculture
Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
High School review: Tegan and Sara's origin-story drama is a teenage dream
Tegan (Railey Gilliland) and Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) don't pick up a guitar until episode 5 of High School. The teen twins — busted by their mom, Simone (Cobie Smulders), after sneaking out to go to a rave — have been grounded and sentenced to hard labor: cleaning the basement. Sara finds the instrument behind a wall of storage boxes and gives it a try. She picks out the opening notes of the Smashing Pumpkins' "Today" as Tegan watches, transfixed.
25 unmissable films that were box office bombs, from Shawshank Redemption to Children of Men
It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then, something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Black Adam producer is 'fighting' for Superman face-off to extend across multiple movies
Dwayne Johnson has made it known that "the whole point" of making Black Adam is to set up a movie in which the magically charged antihero faces off against Superman. Now, a producer on the film says the plan is much more ambitious. "It's never been about a one-off or...
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes thinks 'verbal abuse' against J.K. Rowling 'is disgusting'
Ralph Fiennes, the actor behind Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies, again voices his support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, another person who shall not be named in certain circles. The once universally beloved writer behind the best-selling wizarding world franchise has become a widely controversial figure for consistently...
Read an excerpt from John Dies at the End sequel
Jason Pargin's science fiction-horror-fantasy-comedy novel John Dies at the End, about two slacker-ish friends, Dave and John, who investigate weird phenomena, rapidly achieved cult classic status when the author published the tale back in the aughts under the pen name David Wong. Phantasm director Don Coscarelli adapted the book into a 2012 film and Pargin further entertained readers with two, excellently-named sequels, 2012's This Book Is Full of Spiders and 2017's What The Hell Did I Just Read? Now the author has returned to the scene of many very bizarre crimes with If This Book Exists, You're in the Wrong Universe, in which his two unlikely heroes and Dave's girlfriend Amy attempt to deal with a child's toy whose diet heavily features human teeth.
Entertainment Weekly
31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0