Robert Williams Reportedly ‘Right On Schedule’ With Injury Recovery
Boston Celtics fans might have been holding their collective breaths when a report surfaced nearly three weeks ago about Robert Williams’ injury timeline being pushed back due to receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Soon after, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shot down the report, stating he didn’t...
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Linus Ullmark Has Matched Tim Thomas In This Statistic For Bruins
Linus Ullmark has matched a franchise-best mark through his first eight starts. Ullmark is 8-0-0 through his first eight starts, matching Tim Thomas for the best start in franchise history from a netminder. The Boston Bruins head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs for the first time this...
Cam Neely Announces Bruins Will Part Ways With Mitchell Miller
The Bruins have officially parted ways with Mitchell Miller. Boston signed the 20-year-old to an entry-level deal Friday. Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes but had his draft status revoked. He admitted in 2016 he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted a classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Patrice Bergeron ‘Glad’ Bruins Were Heard Ahead Of Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins president Cam Neely on Monday addressed the organization’s decision to release Mitchell Miller and confirmed the reaction from Boston’s locker room factored in the decision. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to express displeasure in the initial move, and he said Monday he was “glad” the...
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
Jalen Rose Apologizes For Question About Ime Udoka Scandal
Jalen Rose wasted little time showing remorse for his nationally televised slip-up Friday evening. During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Rose pondered why the accuser in the Ime Udoka scandal has not been publicly identified. Udoka’s name recently entered the news cycle when it was reported the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to hire the now-former Celtics head coach who reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a member of Boston’s organization during his first season at the helm. Rose argued the woman’s name should be revealed since she’s not a minor.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to bounce back from just their second loss of the season as Boston plays host to the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Monday night. Boston had its seven-game win streak snapped Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bruins winger Craig Smith will return to the...
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Provides Game-Winner Vs. Blues
The Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, at TD Garden on Monday night. The win puts the Black and Gold at 11-2-0 on the season, and the Blues fell to 3-7-0 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense was all over the Blues...
Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign
When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there. On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The...
VA Hero Of The Week: Devin McCourty Shines In Patriots Week 8 Win
The New England Patriots topped their AFC East rival New York Jets last Sunday 22-17 with some big thanks to Devin McCourty who recorded two interceptions on the day and now leads the NFL’s active players in interceptions. For that reason, we have named him our VA hero of...
Relive David Pastrnak’s Eighth Goal Of Season Against Rangers
David Pastrnak is off to a hot start this season. The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season against the New York Rangers from an impossible angle, sending a backhand shot over reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.
Bruins’ David Krejci Will Return To Lineup Vs. Maple Leafs
The Bruins are on a roll right now and will get a crucial part of their lineup back Saturday night. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters David Krejci will slot back on the second line for the Bruins’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montgomery was optimistic about Krejci returning this weekend and he’s been with the team all week on the road.
Red Sox Reportedly Decline Club Option For James Paxton
The Boston Red Sox reportedly declined James Paxton’s club option, but the left-handed pitcher’s tenure with the organization might not be over just yet. According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, the Red Sox will not pick up Paxton’s two-year, $26 million option. That will now put the ball in Paxton’s court as the 34-year-old has a one-year, $4 million player option for 2023 he can exercise with the Red Sox or he could test free agency.
Celtics Dodge Injury Scare After Jayson Tatum’s ‘Weird Fall’
It didn’t look good for Jayson Tatum when he crashed to the floor after Ja Morant rammed into his knee trying to go for a steal in the final seconds of a 109-106 road win for the Boston Celtics over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The play occurred...
