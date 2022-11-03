Read full article on original website
Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where...
New Mexico votes for governor on concerns of crime, abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election on promises to defend access to abortion and sustain social spending as Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti urges new approaches to crime and the economy. New Mexico voters are confronting stark...
Judge blocks hand-count of early ballots in Arizona county; measure sought by Republicans who don’t trust vote machines
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge blocks hand-count of early ballots in Arizona county; measure sought by Republicans who don't trust vote machines.
Trailblazing former Md. Ways and Means Chair Sheila Hixson dies at age 89
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Former state Del. Sheila Hixson (D), a political trailblazer who became one of the most influential women in Annapolis at a time when there weren’t many, died Sunday at the age of 89.
Maryland’s casinos have biggest month ever
Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9 million in gaming revenue last month. — the highest amount on record. MGM National Harbor had a particularly strong month. It accounted for more than $115 million in total October gaming revenue, up 105.8% from October 2021, a number confirmed by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Its gains drove the monthly record for casinos.
Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with...
UNLV starts season at home against Southern
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -14; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Southern Jaguars for the season opener. UNLV finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Southern finished 8-11...
