Indiana State

Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New Mexico votes for governor on concerns of crime, abortion

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election on promises to defend access to abortion and sustain social spending as Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti urges new approaches to crime and the economy. New Mexico voters are confronting stark...
FLORIDA STATE
Maryland’s casinos have biggest month ever

Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9 million in gaming revenue last month. — the highest amount on record. MGM National Harbor had a particularly strong month. It accounted for more than $115 million in total October gaming revenue, up 105.8% from October 2021, a number confirmed by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Its gains drove the monthly record for casinos.
MARYLAND STATE
Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with...
COLUMBUS, OH
UNLV starts season at home against Southern

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -14; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Southern Jaguars for the season opener. UNLV finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Southern finished 8-11...
BATON ROUGE, LA

