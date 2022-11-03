ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Might Have to Wear Her Name on His Soccer Jersey

Dancing with Myself judge Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard Piqué might have to wear the singer’s name on his soccer jersey due to a partnership with Spotify. Piqué plays soccer for Barcelona, who recently wore Drake’s OVO owl logo on their uniforms as part of the deal.
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
