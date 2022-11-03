ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Healthy Skepticism Greets Latest Proposal To Fix Homeless Crisis

Homelessness in Sacramento has reached a crisis point few can ignore. But while it’s clear it must be addressed, a controversial election ballot measure shows how complicated a solution could be. Measure O, or the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022, would force the city to create more...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Veterans Day Parade returns to Elk Grove

After a 3 year absence due to wildfire smoke in 2019 and Covid in 2020 and 2021, the Veterans Day Parade returns to Elk Grove in 2022. The City of Elk Grove announced road closures in the city on November 11. Join the tradition of honoring those who have selflessly...
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Santa Neighborhood Visiting Schedule 2022 announced

Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour. Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15. Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sierra Nevada counties urge people to vote early

(KTXL) — Some Sierra Nevada counties are urging voters to take advantage of early in-person voting or drop off ballots ahead of this storm. This call to action comes after counties like Sacramento opened more voting centers. Josh Ferrell and Alana Stein dropped off their ballot Saturday. “There are more options. It’s a little overwhelming […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo

FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor

Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
YUBA CITY, CA

