Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Jams To New Grandmaster Flash-Sampled Track
The “Twinnem” rapper previewed new music and fans have been eating it up. Coi Leray just previewed an unreleased track and it’s bound to be her next big hit. The rapper took to Instagram to share a preview of a song that samples the 1982 anthem “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”
Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Trolls Madonna Over Post Lip-Syncing To Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent”
50 Cent called out “grandma” Madonna on Instagram over one of her recent posts. 50 Cent called out Madonna for being “on bullshit” in a post on Instagram, Saturday. 50 referred to the “Like a Virgin” singer as a “grandma” in response to a post of her lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Baby Keem’s song, “Vent.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Rising R&B Star Rileyy Lanez Shines On “Can’t Deny” Single
At just 21 years old, Bronx native Rileyy Lanez has already begun crafting an impressive resume for herself, from working with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa on the extended version of “Part of the Game” to preparing for the arrival of her upcoming Bittersweet EP. Along with the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Burna Boy Turns Up The Heat On Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Remixes from Ciara and John Legend were also on our radar this weekend. Yesterday (November 5), we unleashed our Fire Emoji playlist weekly update on you, complete with new music from Drake, 21 Savage, Vado, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Boldy James, and more. Now that Sunday has rolled around, it’s time to show you what’s happening on our R&B Season round-up.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Friends And Family Honor Him With Candle Ceremony
The late Migo’s home city of Atlanta celebrated his memory and legacy. The friends and family of Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, recently held a candle lighting ceremony to celebrate his life. Videos of the gathering in Takeoff’s home city of Atlanta began to circulate this Friday, November 4th. As the sun got softer in the city, attendees released balloons into the sky amid softly burning candles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Referencing Nazis, & Victim Blaming Rihanna Edited Out Of David Letterman Interview: Report
Kanye West reportedly said that Rihanna must have done something to “deserve” being a victim of domestic abuse while speaking with David Letterman back in 2019. According to multiple audience members at the live taping of Kanye West’s 2019 appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the rapper referenced Nazis and blamed Rihanna for her own domestic abuse. These comments were reportedly edited out of the version of the interview that was published by Netflix.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s First-Week Sales Projections Are In
“Her Loss” will be competing with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” for the top spot on the Billboard chat. Around the same time that they were celebrating their birthdays last month, Drake and 21 Savage delivered the exciting news of a joint album, expected to drop on October 28th. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, pushing the release date to this Friday (November 4).
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Reflects On Takeoff’s Death
21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during an appearance on “Off The Record.”. 21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, while appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. In a preview clip from the upcoming episode, 21 explains that he never saw Takeoff upset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away At 52
No cause of death has been revealed. The Hip-Hop community is mourning the loss of yet another pioneer of the genre. According to reports, rapper Tame One, best known for his work in the hip-hop trio Artifacts and the rap supergroup the Weathermen, has passed away. He was 52 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Teases Performing With 21 Savage Sparking Rumors Of A Joint Tour
Drake hinted at upcoming performances with 21 Savage following their new album, “Her Loss.”. Drake may be going on tour with 21 Savage, after hinting at performing with his Her Loss collaborator during the latest episode of his Table For One SiriusXM show. “I’m excited for tour,” Drake said....
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Dishes On Life As A Mom, Why She & Rocky Haven’t Shared Son’s Name Yet
The 34-year-old admitted that, since giving birth earlier this year, she’s become more and more like her own mother. It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy with the world, but in reality, it’s been nearly a year since the 34-year-old and her rapper beau shared the iconic photoshoot of them walking through New York’s winter streets, her budding bump on full display in a vintage Chanel coat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Explains Why He Didn’t Sign Moneybagg Yo
Akon recently reflected on why he passed on signing Moneybagg Yo. Akon has explained why he decided against signing Moneybagg Yo before he joined the roster for Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. The “Locked Up” singer says that the decision went against the advice of Memphis rapper OG Boo Dirty.
hotnewhiphop.com
MIKE Shares Woozy New Track, “What Do I Do?”
New York City-based rapper MIKE is one of the most promising lyricists in the alternative rap scene. He garnered a lot of critical acclaim for his 2021 album Disco!, and his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey seeks to capitalize on it. Its latest single, “What Do I Do?” is a moody and ethereal cut following last month’s “nuthin i can do is wrng.” He also handles production on this cut (like much of his catalog) under his alias dj blackpower.
Comments / 0