Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV’s Cargo Space
GM markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. Offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV certainly live up to expectations. However, despite all these stunning accolades, a majority of owners will most likely use the Hummer EV as a grocery getter as well. Today, we’re taking a look at how large the cargo area of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will be.
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Rolls-Royce Ghost: Photos
With the recent reveal of the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GM has positioned itself to move the Cadillac brand drastically upmarket. To this end, GM needs to understand its competition, and has now been spotted benchmarking a Rolls-Royce Ghost. GM Authority‘s photographers captured a Rolls-Royce Ghost – an ultra-luxurious sedan from...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Makes Local Debut In China
As GM had anticipated in late October, the Cadillac Celestiq has just made its local debut in China in its initial show car form – which is very similar to the production model revealed last month in the United States. The Cadillac Celestiq show car made its debut in...
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Envision Gets Limited Side Blind Zone Alert System Availability
The 2023 Buick Envision is the third model year for the latest second generation, introducing a few changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Buick Envision will have limited availability of certain safety technology features. According to sources familiar with...
gmauthority.com
Arctic White 2023 Corvette Z06 Without Z07 Package: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a substantial amount of interest and a gigantic following since Chevy first revealed the high performance track weapon. Much of the interest has centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Arctic White hue.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Sales Remain In Fourth Place In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Malibu sales increased in the United States and Canada but decreased in South Korea during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Malibu deliveries totaled 21,630 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 7,941 percent compared to 269 units sold in Q3 2021. In the...
gmauthority.com
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of October 31 – November 4, 2022
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of October 31st to November 4th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $39.00 per share, representing an increase of $0.15 per share, or 0.39 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $38.85.
gmauthority.com
GM Issues Fix For Chevy Silverado MD Unwanted Power Take-Off Disengagement
GM has issued a new customer satisfaction program for the Chevy Silverado MD (4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD) over an issue regarding the truck’s power take-off (PTO) controls. The problem: affected units of the Chevy Silverado MD may exhibit a condition in which the PTO will turn off. Additionally, the engine may stall when using the bucket equipment.
gmauthority.com
American Axle To Supply Axles For 2023 Chevy Colorado And GMC Canyon
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces an all-new, third generation for the mid-size pickup truck. With production of the current, second-generation Colorado winding down, GM will soon get ready for 2023 model-year production, and we now know who will manufacture the axles for the 2023 Chevy Colorado and its corporate platform-mate, the GMC Canyon.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability
The 2023 Chevy Silverado introduced a few minor updates and changes over the fully-refreshed 2022 Silverado. Unfortunately, GM has been working through some Silverado parts constraints, and now, GM Authority has learned that some Silverado 1500 units will have to make-do without wireless charging. Starting with October 26th production, some...
gmauthority.com
Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot Revealed As Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia Rival
Honda just pulled the sheets on the all-new fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot, revealing the “largest and most powerful Honda SUV ever.” Highlights include new styling, a new V6 engine, and a new off-roader trim level. The new Honda Pilot will rival the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. Outside,...
gmauthority.com
Hugger Orange 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28 Headed To Las Vegas
Following the horrific crash at LeMans in 1955 that killed French racing driver Pierre Levegh, 83 spectators, and injured more than 180 others, the Automobile Manufacturers of America signed an agreement in 1957 stipulating they would no longer engage in nor support competitive motor sports. Then all of the American auto producers promptly went about supplying privateer racers with cars, parts, and support. The old saying, “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” had been coined out of truth. In 1963, GM brass would strongly reiterate its ban on racing efforts, and engineers would continue finding ways to go racing “unofficially.” This would be made absolutely clear with the introduction of the 1967 Chevy Camaro Z/28.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Transmission May Be Leaking
Some 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban customers may notice a fluid leak from the rear of their vehicle’s transmission. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as what the dealer will do to fix it. According to a recent report from GM...
Comments / 0