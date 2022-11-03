Read full article on original website
Take a Storybook Walk at Grounds for Thought
The Wood County District Public Library encourages families to read and enjoy a new Storybook Walk installed at Grounds for Thought. The picture book “My Week” by Will Santino is hanging along the back hallway wall. It invites readers to further explore the murals just outside by Gordan Ricketts, featuring the artwork of Will Santino, who grew up in Bowling Green, hanging out and creating at both the public library and the coffee shop.
BGMS’s Novinsky wins Portage Lions Club peace poster contest
Kiera Novinsky’s artwork was selected as the winner of the Portage Lion’s Club Peace Poster contest for 2022. The runner-up was Cole Oberlander. Both are students in Cindy Marso’s art class at Bowling Green Middle School. Approximately 25 students participated in this year’s contest. Students could use...
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
Local Briefs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Bowling Green domestic violence shelter is among 67 service providers in the state to be awarded $3.6 million to support victims of crime. The Cocoon will receive $54,924. The Cocoon is available to help anyone experiencing abuse 24/7 every day of the year. A trained advocate can be reached by calling 419-373-1730 and selection option 2. All services are provided at no cost.
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
Way library welcomes Sharona Muir for an author reading
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Sharona Muir, noted author of eco-fiction and professor of creative writing and English at Bowling Green State University, on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Muir will read selections from her prize-winning new novel, “Animal Truth and Other Stories.” After the reading, the audience is invited to ask questions and chat informally with the author.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
Reel Art Screening of ‘Seven Men From Now’ at Way Public Library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the “American film Seven Men From Now.”. The 1956 American Western film “Seven Men from Now” was directed by Budd Boetticher and starred Randolph Scott, Gail Russell and Lee Marvin. A former sheriff blames himself for his wife’s death during a Wells Fargo robbery and vows to track down and kill the seven men responsible.
BGSU locks down Air Force in 62-58 win
In a battle of Falcons vs. Falcons, Bowling Green State University men’s basketball won its fifth straight home opener at the Stroh Center, downing the Air Force Academy Monday, 62-58. Air Force opened a quick 13-2 lead, but BGSU battled back, taking a 19-18 lead on a drive by...
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
Badge goes back to family: Elected officials hope to spur service in younger generation
ROSSFORD — The city has given the 3-year-old great-grandson of the late Fire Chief Larry Wojnar’s fire chief badge. Fire Chief Larry Wojnar served in the Rossford Fire Department for more than 37 years and his badge has been on display on the second floor of the Rossford fire department. He died in 1978.
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Wind causes power outage
Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division and public utility workers remove a roof that was blown off Saturday at the electrical substation along Poe Road. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said that high winds hit the roof and the rubber membrane part rolled backed into the transformer, causing a widespread outage in the northwest part of the city. Crews from Bowling Green electric, fire and the public works division mobilized to get the roof removed and make the repairs, Tretter said. Power was restored before 6:30 p.m. Tretter also credited the Bowling Green Police Division dispatchers with managing a large call volume and the other emergency responses. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
BGSU researcher helps create process to decompose plastic on demand
After a decade of research, a Bowling Green State University professor has helped create a process to decompose plastic on demand with the help of a chemical found in the extract of a vanilla bean. Jayaraman Sivaguru, distinguished university professor in the BGSU Department of Chemistry, and two professors from...
Falcons see season end on penalty kicks
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Bowling Green State University will win the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament championship. The Falcons battled Ball State University to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of overtime periods in MAC Tournament semifinal-round action on Thursday night, but the Cardinals advanced via penalty kicks. The match took place at UB Stadium.
Falcons beat Huskies 6-1 at home
Bowling Green State University hockey turned the tables on Michigan Tech, winning 6-1 on Saturday, after losing at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday. The Falcons (3-7-0, 2-4-0 in CCHA) won 6-1 over the Huskies (5-3-1, 1-2-1 in CCHA) on Saturday. Contradicting the rowdiness of Friday’s game, the first...
