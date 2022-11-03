Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Centre Daily
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily
David Ojabo Won’t Make Debut for Ravens, Tyus Bowser Will Play
Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut for the Ravens on Monday night against the Saints. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Bowser led the team with seven...
Centre Daily
OLB Baron Browning ‘Trending in the Direction’ Broncos Want
The Denver Broncos have emerged from their Week 9 bye and are set to embark on what head coach Nathaniel Hackett calls "a new season." At 3-5, the Broncos have very little margin for error down the stretch if the team wants to end its six-year playoff drought. After trading...
Centre Daily
Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
Centre Daily
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Centre Daily
Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues
DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
Week 10 NFL power rankings: Which team cracks Top 5 after major trade deadline move?
Bradley Chubb and T.J. Hockenson switched teams in what could be Super Bowl-winning moves for their new teams.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Two Loss Season Unusual Territory for Alabama
The Alabama football team is in a position they're not accustomed to. Following Saturday's, 32-31, overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide have two losses in the regular season before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010. They no longer control their own destiny in the SEC West and are almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff.
Centre Daily
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
Centre Daily
Previewing the Indianapolis Colts
At 2-6 and seemingly without the ability to hold onto large leads, the Las Vegas Raiders season might already be over when it comes to competing for the playoffs. The one thing they can still do is try and build positive momentum towards the end of the season, and they have a great opportunity to start out with in the Indianapolis Colts.
Centre Daily
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’
INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
Centre Daily
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Centre Daily
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Commanders in Week 9: Odds, Line, Preview
A pair of winning streaks are on the line today when the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Vikings, one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFC in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, have won five in a row. The Commanders, who look rejuvenated with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, have won three straight after a rough start.
Centre Daily
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
