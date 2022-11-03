ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks

NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
RUSH, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Reflects On Takeoff’s Death

21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during an appearance on “Off The Record.”. 21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, while appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. In a preview clip from the upcoming episode, 21 explains that he never saw Takeoff upset.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Terminates Partnership With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Controversy

After the Nets player shared an anti-semitic film on Instagram, Nike has cut ties while Amazon is still sharing the film. Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving as of last night, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. The announcement comes just a few days after the Brooklyn Nets player shared an anti-semitic film via Instagram titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America and failed to take accountability for his comments.
hotnewhiphop.com

Atlanta Falcons Honor Takeoff Before Game Against Los Angeles Chargers

The Falcons mourned the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, ahead of their game against the Chargers on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons honored Takeoff prior to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The late Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Makes $400K From Houston Astros Post World Series Celebration

How does a professional baseball team celebrate a World Series win? Hundreds of thousands of dollars of Fif’s signature champagne, of course. The Houston Astros just conquered the 2022 World Series, and the team went all out in their celebration following a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday (November 5) night.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy