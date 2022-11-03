Read full article on original website
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks
NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
Robert Horry revealed that the Lakers had him play 1-on-1 against Magic Johnson during his tryout with the team and that Magic got the better of him.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
21 Savage Reflects On Takeoff’s Death
21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during an appearance on “Off The Record.”. 21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, while appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. In a preview clip from the upcoming episode, 21 explains that he never saw Takeoff upset.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Nike Terminates Partnership With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Controversy
After the Nets player shared an anti-semitic film on Instagram, Nike has cut ties while Amazon is still sharing the film. Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving as of last night, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. The announcement comes just a few days after the Brooklyn Nets player shared an anti-semitic film via Instagram titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America and failed to take accountability for his comments.
Atlanta Falcons Honor Takeoff Before Game Against Los Angeles Chargers
The Falcons mourned the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, ahead of their game against the Chargers on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons honored Takeoff prior to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The late Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.
50 Cent Makes $400K From Houston Astros Post World Series Celebration
How does a professional baseball team celebrate a World Series win? Hundreds of thousands of dollars of Fif’s signature champagne, of course. The Houston Astros just conquered the 2022 World Series, and the team went all out in their celebration following a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday (November 5) night.
