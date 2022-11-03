ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

latricia
4d ago

Even those in the LGBT community should be supportive of Youngkin’s policies. It allows trans kids to request a name change or a pronoun change with parental consent. It protects teachers and students from forced speech where noncompliance could result in loss of employment or suspension from school. It also protects girls from danger in girls bathrooms and sports. These are ALL positive outcomes.

cvilletomorrow.org

Scottsville Town Council candidate Bill Hyson responds to voter questions

Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from Bill Hyson, a write in candidate who is running for town council in the Scottsville, in Fluvanna and Albemarle counties. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions

Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
ORANGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Fond farewell planned for city tourism manager Jennifer Kiser

After three years with the city of Waynesboro, Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Kiser is leaving for a new opportunity. The city would like to say thank you to Kiser and the public is invited to The City Foxes Wine Bar & Market at 414 W. Main Street to say goodbye from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27

You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

CPD charges hit-and-run driver in High Street bicyclist incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have arrested a 31-year old Orange man in connection with the viral video showing a biker hit on High Street. City Police say their Traffic Unit has been able to identify 31-year old John Dean Sherwin as the apparent driver of an SUV that hit cyclist Kenyon Barnes — seemingly purposeful — on East High Street the afternoon of October 18th. Barnes was knocked into a shrub and was not seriously injured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools

The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

Big bangs: Fluvanna County High School teacher stars w/student in racy, in-class Tik Tok video

A Fluvanna County High School classroom seemingly has become a de facto Tik Tok production studio, as multiple videos filmed there were posted to a student account. The short clip, entitled “GET IT MRS BANGS,” features a scantily clad female student dancing with a teacher, “Mrs. Bangs,” presumably inside that teacher’s classroom. Several classmates in the background who look to be filming their own videos, are caught breathless when they realize what their teacher is doing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
STAUNTON, VA
thefabricator.com

Virginia MetalFab moves to new location

Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
APPOMATTOX, VA

