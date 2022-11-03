ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt Siwierka
3d ago

Who cares what the defense team thinks.This judge shows care and compassion.She is a great human being.God bless her and the parkland friends and familes of the victims.

Click10.com

Judge’s hugs after Parkland school shooter’s sentencing become controversial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended on Wednesday, some took issue with her behavior. The hugs followed two days of testimony that without restrictions allowed the grieving victims’ families to vent. Attorney David Weinstein, a partner with Jones Walker Waechter in Miami, said Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer could have been reacting to an emotional day.
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

New video released before Marco Rubio supporter beaten in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video of an encounter in Hialeah is offering more insight into what led up to the beating of a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio in late October. The victim alleges that the attack was politically motivated, but Monday, an attorney for one of...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Only about 30% turnout to vote early in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, about 32% of registered voters in Broward County had cast their ballots before Election Day on Tuesday. More than 200,000 voted by mail and about 188,000 voted early. From the election headquarters in Lauderhill, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Convicted felon accused of murder at bus stop in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 47-year-old convicted felon was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday after confessing to a murder, police said. Detectives accused Charles Rodgers of fatally shooting Ronnie Robinson, 51, of Homestead, on Nov. 3, in Florida City, and arrested him on Sunday morning.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Polls open in South Florida: Here is the information you need to vote today

While many Florida voters already cast their ballots early for the midterm election, those who have not done so will be able to vote in person beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Polls will close at 7 p.m., however any voters waiting in line by 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that. Hillary Cassell is an attorney and a Democrat...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Candidates pushing for votes ahead of Election Day

DORAL, Fla. – One day before the midterm elections, candidates hoping to woo Floridians made their final push for votes Monday. Candidates made their last call for early votes Sunday, as early in-person voting wrapped up. Darrell Dennis cast his midterm ballot early in Miami Gardens to avoid Election...
FLORIDA STATE
Parkland Talk

Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme

A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Raquel Regalado

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After months of deferrals, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted last week to breach the environmental Urban Development Boundary for an industrial complex. One commissioner called it an incredible land grab. Eight commissioners voted to allow construction of a warehouse district in deep South Miami-Dade beyond...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
COCONUT CREEK, FL

