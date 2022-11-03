Read full article on original website
Walt Siwierka
3d ago
Who cares what the defense team thinks.This judge shows care and compassion.She is a great human being.God bless her and the parkland friends and familes of the victims.
4
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort Lauderdale
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retention
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess Contemporary
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Click10.com
Judge’s hugs after Parkland school shooter’s sentencing become controversial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended on Wednesday, some took issue with her behavior. The hugs followed two days of testimony that without restrictions allowed the grieving victims’ families to vent. Attorney David Weinstein, a partner with Jones Walker Waechter in Miami, said Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer could have been reacting to an emotional day.
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Bar Investigates Nikolas Cruz Lawyer After She Laughed And Flipped Off Cameras
A public defender in Broward County who just defended Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is currently the subject of a probe by the Florida Bar. On Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave Cruz a life sentence for the murder of 17 individuals on February 14, 2018, including 14 students and three faculty members, and the attempted murder of 17 more.
WPTV
President of Florida defense lawyers critical of Judge Elizabeth Scherer in letter to Chief Judge Jack Tuter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has sent a letter to Broward County's top judge "to express dismay at the behavior" of Judge Elizabeth Scherer during the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Ernest L. Chang on Thursday sent...
Click10.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at rally in Hialeah on eve of Election Day
HIALEAH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not showing any signs of slowing down ahead of Election Day. He held a rally in Hialeah Monday night, bringing out some big Republicans like Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Mario Diaz Balart. “We are not going to let anyone destroy...
WSVN-TV
New video released before Marco Rubio supporter beaten in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video of an encounter in Hialeah is offering more insight into what led up to the beating of a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio in late October. The victim alleges that the attack was politically motivated, but Monday, an attorney for one of...
Click10.com
Florida Department of Corrections to have custody of Parkland school shooter for rest of his life
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced the Parkland school shooter to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, the 24-year-old convicted felon waited in the Broward County main jail.
Click10.com
Only about 30% turnout to vote early in Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, about 32% of registered voters in Broward County had cast their ballots before Election Day on Tuesday. More than 200,000 voted by mail and about 188,000 voted early. From the election headquarters in Lauderhill, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said...
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of murder at bus stop in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 47-year-old convicted felon was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday after confessing to a murder, police said. Detectives accused Charles Rodgers of fatally shooting Ronnie Robinson, 51, of Homestead, on Nov. 3, in Florida City, and arrested him on Sunday morning.
Click10.com
Polls open in South Florida: Here is the information you need to vote today
While many Florida voters already cast their ballots early for the midterm election, those who have not done so will be able to vote in person beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Polls will close at 7 p.m., however any voters waiting in line by 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
