Centre Daily
Vertex Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $22.2 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations....
Diamondback: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.18 billion. On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.48 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed...
