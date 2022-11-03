Read full article on original website
Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Irvine, California, said it had funds from operations of $82.9 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.
Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.18 billion. On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.48 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed...
RoboSense Launched E1, A High-Performance Flash Solid-State LiDAR and Debuted A Smart Manufacturing System with An Annual Output of A Million Units
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, held a new product launch and Tech Day event. During the conference, RoboSense officially launched RS-LiDAR-E1 (E1), a flash solid-state LiDAR that sees 360° based on its in-house, custom developed chips and flash technology platform. Also debuted was the only China National Accreditation Service (CNAS) recognized on-board LiDAR lab of the industry to date, and held the unveiling ceremony of the smart manufacturing joint venture, Luxsense, jointly with Luxshare-ICT, a domestic leading electronics manufacturer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005666/en/ RoboSense Tech Day Launched E1, A High-Performance Flash Solid-State LiDAR and Debuted A Smart Manufacturing System with An Annual Output of A Million Units (Graphic: Business Wire)
