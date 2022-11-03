SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, held a new product launch and Tech Day event. During the conference, RoboSense officially launched RS-LiDAR-E1 (E1), a flash solid-state LiDAR that sees 360° based on its in-house, custom developed chips and flash technology platform. Also debuted was the only China National Accreditation Service (CNAS) recognized on-board LiDAR lab of the industry to date, and held the unveiling ceremony of the smart manufacturing joint venture, Luxsense, jointly with Luxshare-ICT, a domestic leading electronics manufacturer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005666/en/ RoboSense Tech Day Launched E1, A High-Performance Flash Solid-State LiDAR and Debuted A Smart Manufacturing System with An Annual Output of A Million Units (Graphic: Business Wire)

16 MINUTES AGO