Four Republican congressman up for re-election in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s political maps that expanded the party’s advantage. The political and demographic landscape had long made three of the state’s four...
Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016...
NY absentee ballots getting counted on Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – By the time you go to bed Tuesday, you should have a good idea who actually won and lost the races in New York state. That’s because, for the first time ever, the majority of absentee ballots are being counted on Election Day as opposed to several days later.
Colorado votes on decriminalizing ‘magic mushrooms’
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms. A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience...
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend...
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
NYS 25th District Congressional Candidates deliver final messages to early voters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are into the last stretch of early voting and candidates for the 25th district congressional race were out today getting people to the polls. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle, and Republican challenger La’Ron Singletary both held events Saturday urging people to cast an early vote.
Lawyer: Punishment needed for Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook claims
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims’ relatives.
Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, threatens Bahamas, US coast
MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing threats of a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday. A tropical storm watch is...
Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of...
Few prescriptions written so far for new cancer blood test
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A simple blood test that can tell whether you might have cancer in your body is available in New York State but doctors are still hesitant to prescribe it. Andy Seniuk lost his father John last year, “they ran all the tests probably everything you could run and they found out that he had stage four cancer in his pancreas, liver and then some of it spread to one of his kidneys and I guess his lungs,” he explained to News10NBC. It was less than a month between diagnosis and death. Since then, as a way to channel their grief, the Seniuk family has been working to try and ensure other families don’t face such a sudden loss.
First Alert Forecast: Clear Skies, But Turning Chilly for Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A huge high pressure system extends form central Canada across the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley. This will keep dry air and clear skies centered over for Western New York. However, the wind direction will change to a more northerly flow which will bring brisk temperatures into the 30s and 40s for Election Day. As this high pressure system slowly moves east, the wind direction will shift to a more southerly direction. Once again, the warmth will return to the area for the second half of the work week.
