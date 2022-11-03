ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A simple blood test that can tell whether you might have cancer in your body is available in New York State but doctors are still hesitant to prescribe it. Andy Seniuk lost his father John last year, “they ran all the tests probably everything you could run and they found out that he had stage four cancer in his pancreas, liver and then some of it spread to one of his kidneys and I guess his lungs,” he explained to News10NBC. It was less than a month between diagnosis and death. Since then, as a way to channel their grief, the Seniuk family has been working to try and ensure other families don’t face such a sudden loss.

12 HOURS AGO