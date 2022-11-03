Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
Washington Examiner
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
Washington Post columnist roasted for declaring GOP victories in upcoming midterms 'is how democracies die'
Washington Post's Max Boot was mocked by critics for saying the upcoming midterm elections "is how democracies die," particularly if Republicans sweep races nationwide.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Hillary Clinton roasted for claiming ‘right-wing extremists’ plan to steal 2024 presidential election
Social media users mocked Hillary Clinton for declaring "right-wing extremists" are planning to "steal" the 2024 presidential election in a video published online to highlight something "keeping her up at night." "I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have...
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
RNC's Ronna McDaniel said GOP candidates will 'let the process play out' and accept election results
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the party's candidates "will accept the results" of the midterms. Nearly 300 GOP election deniers are on the ballot with 171 expected to win, the Washington Post reported. McDaniel told CNN that more Americans care about economic issues than election denial. Republican National Committee Chairwoman...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
Where do key Senate races stand a week out from Election Day? Here’s what polls show
While Republicans are favored to regain control of the House of Representatives, the outcome in the Senate is far less certain, according to recent polling.
Midterm elections to watch
CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS Saturday Morning with the latest on the upcoming midterm elections.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Minnesota's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'
Kim Crockett, the Republican who is running to become Minnesota's chief elections officer, is the first statewide candidate in Minnesota to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump for this year's mid-terms. Trump gave Crockett his endorsement for Secretary of State on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which...
NBC News
Midterm elections 2022 updates: Biden launches final campaign swing with control of Congress at stake
NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden embarked on a final four-state campaign swing, heading to New Mexico, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. As of Thursday evening, over 32 million ballots had been cast nationwide. NBC News is tracking the early vote here. Plan your...
Levin warns that midterm Dems are the most 'radical Marxist' slate ever put up for election
Former Reagan Justice Department Chief of Staff Mark Levin warned that while the past several elections' Democratic Party slates have been decidedly left-wing, none have been so Marxist and anti-democratic as the one being presented to the American people on Tuesday. Levin warned he's never seen people so bent on...
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
RNC Chair: GOP candidates should accept election results
On CNN's State of the Union, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells CNN's Dana Bash that "if there's real problems" in the midterm election, "everyone should be able to address that" but Republican candidates should accept the results after the process is played out.
