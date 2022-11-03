Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
Wave 3
MSD donates 400 million-year-old fossils found constructing tunnels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville MSD has unearthed hundreds of millions of years of history during a construction project, and has donated the findings to the Kentucky Geological Survey. The fossils are parts of sedimentary rocks formed around 400 million years ago and were found as MSD was constructing its...
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire, other emergency services collaborating on toy drive for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Emergency Management and Zoneton Fire are hosting a holiday toy drive for eastern Kentucky families. It starts on Monday and runs through Dec. 2. Toys can be dropped off at several locations, including Bullitt County Library branches. Zoneton's Fire Station on Preston Highway is...
wdrb.com
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
WLKY.com
Lake Forest residents continue to voice concerns about concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents met with the Louisville Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to continue voicing their concerns about a concrete plant being built in the area. Plans to construct the plant near the subdivision were first presented in March. During the early phase of construction, residents...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
wdrb.com
'Purrs in the City' craft market raises awareness for cats, kittens in southern Indiana shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Cats and kittens were front and center on Saturday to raise awareness for a good cause. The 5th annual "Purrs in the City" arts, crafts and vintage fair was held at Park United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville. It featured more than 40 local craftsman and artists, with...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Wave 3
Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood. The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
Louisville neighborhood expresses concern over noise, pollution of planned concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People within the Lake Forest neighborhood went to the Planning Commission Thursday to protest a planned concrete plant expected to be built in the area. They expressed concern over noise, increased traffic, congestion, dust and safety risks to everyone living in the subdivision. They argued that...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
wdrb.com
Thousands in Jefferson County show up for final day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday. The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes. Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
Comments / 0