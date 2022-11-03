ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcEWM_0ixmfLzU00

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he had the support of “107 sheriffs around this state,” Abrams responded.

“As I pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good Ol’ Boys’ Club,” Abrams said. “So, no, I don’t have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the street, who want to be able to go without accountability.”

Wednesday, Dix posted this on his office’s Facebook page criticizing Abrams’ remark:

“[I]t is not just a slap in the face of sheriffs, it is a much stronger and far-reaching slap in the face to citizens of all races and backgrounds that have a say in electing sheriffs into office. It also shows disdain for not just sheriffs but for law enforcement.”

Dix is listed on Kemp’s campaign website as one of the Georgia sheriffs who is endorsing the incumbent.

In response, Abrams’ campaign issued a statement.

“Stacey Abrams stands with law enforcement and understands the crisis our men and women in uniform are facing today in our state. That is why she has advocated for raising salaries for law enforcement while her opponent has called base pay for officers ‘bad policy.’”

In downtown Griffin, some residents, like Keith Brown, had seen the post and supported the sheriff.

“I think we got a great sheriff,” Brown said. “And I think that his comments were dead-on.”

Others, like Cedric Russell, support Abrams, and think this is all just more politics.

“It’s all a propaganda,” Russell said. “She’s done a great job, you know what I’m saying? She’s going to make things happen for us.”

Neither Dix nor the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5dME_0ixmfLzU00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 462

Thai Tanic
4d ago

Those who don't know the truth are dummies, but those who know the truth, and call it a lie are criminals. Stacey is a criminal. 🛟

Reply(55)
150
KimG
4d ago

The only thing she’s good at is BACK PEDDLING AFTER SHE MAKES A COMMENT LIKE THAT! She definitely don’t think before she speaks! Not governor material!

Reply(7)
81
Deez nutzs
4d ago

Im just not sure she holds the best interest for the citizens of ga to include the police who protect us from the criminal elements.

Reply(6)
49
Related
Atlanta Daily World

‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawsuit filed after more than 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Sunday after more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never received their absentee ballots. County officials admitted Saturday that the elections officer never mailed 1,048 ballots. Election leaders said their new staff members did not follow procedures on two days to make sure the ballots were mailed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

All eyes on Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

ATLANTA — The two lead candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate race spent the day trying to shore up support. Sen. Raphael Warnock hit the campaign trail in southern Georgia Monday, trying to shore up last-minute votes before Tuesday’s general election. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy