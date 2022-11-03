Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he had the support of “107 sheriffs around this state,” Abrams responded.

“As I pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good Ol’ Boys’ Club,” Abrams said. “So, no, I don’t have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the street, who want to be able to go without accountability.”

Wednesday, Dix posted this on his office’s Facebook page criticizing Abrams’ remark:

“[I]t is not just a slap in the face of sheriffs, it is a much stronger and far-reaching slap in the face to citizens of all races and backgrounds that have a say in electing sheriffs into office. It also shows disdain for not just sheriffs but for law enforcement.”

Dix is listed on Kemp’s campaign website as one of the Georgia sheriffs who is endorsing the incumbent.

In response, Abrams’ campaign issued a statement.

“Stacey Abrams stands with law enforcement and understands the crisis our men and women in uniform are facing today in our state. That is why she has advocated for raising salaries for law enforcement while her opponent has called base pay for officers ‘bad policy.’”

In downtown Griffin, some residents, like Keith Brown, had seen the post and supported the sheriff.

“I think we got a great sheriff,” Brown said. “And I think that his comments were dead-on.”

Others, like Cedric Russell, support Abrams, and think this is all just more politics.

“It’s all a propaganda,” Russell said. “She’s done a great job, you know what I’m saying? She’s going to make things happen for us.”

Neither Dix nor the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to requests for comment.

