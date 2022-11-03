Read full article on original website
Portland Fire & Rescue Battles Substation Fire
During the height of the wind and rain storm Friday night, a PGE substation in Northeast Portland caught fire.
KATU.com
Police shoot, injure suspect after he allegedly set vehicle on fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Southeast Portland Monday morning. The incident started at about 8:50 a.m. with reports of a man setting a vehicle on fire near Southeast 82nd Avenue north of Division Street. Isaiah Fasske captured video...
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
KATU.com
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
Police shoot man after he reportedly set a car on fire in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers shot a man during an armed confrontation after they responded to a report of him trying to set a car on fire in Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. The man is under arrest and being treated for a gunshot wound. A large number of...
Officials: Police shoot armed man who set vehicle aflame in SE Portland
A man who allegedly set a vehicle on fire was hospitalized after a shooting broke out with police in Southeast Portland on Monday morning, according to authorities.
opb.org
Fires beginning at Portland homeless camps double in three years
Nearly half of the fires in Portland in 2021 started near or at a homeless camp, with an average of six camp fires a day and the amount of total fires doubling over three years. Some of these fires spread to abandoned buildings, wooded areas and alleys, drawing growing concern from local residents and increasing the workload for Portland Fire & Rescue. These fires lead to people experiencing homelessness losing their homes and possessions. Natalie O’Neill is a freelance journalist based in Portland. She joins us to share how these fires are affecting the people living at these camps and the city itself.
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
KATU.com
Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
KATU.com
Police investigate man shot in Vancouver Sunday night, found victim inside a vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Shortly after 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 6, Vancouver Police responded to a reported single-vehicle traffic collision in the 6500 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say when officers arrived, they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window. A 26-year-old male suffering...
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
KATU.com
TriMet's FX2 60-foot buses pulled from service following 'fleet-wide mechanical issue'
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet released a notice last week that its FX2-Division 60-foot-long rapid buses are being pulled from service as a precaution against mechanical issues. The FX buses, which run from the Downtown Transit Center to Cleveland Transit Center in Gresham, were designed to improve the transit process during peak commute hours, as per TriMet's website. The buses are larger to accommodate more passengers, and are intended to run every 12 minutes. They launched earlier this fall.
KATU.com
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
kptv.com
Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
