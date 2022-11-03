City of Atlanta, Fulton County Board of Health hold vaccination events

ATLANTA — Respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV are hitting Georgia’s children hard.

The CDC’s updated map shows Georgia in red, and it’s one of the highest states for these illnesses in the entire country.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach tells us the city of Atlanta is adding vaccine events where you can get a flu and a COVID shot.

Those who work for the city, as well as the general public, can get a flu shot, a COVID booster or both.

It’s possible to get both viruses at the same time in what’s being called a “twindemic.”

Add in RSV, a respiratory virus mostly infecting young children, and it’s a triple threat.

The next three Thursdays, anyone can show up to a vaccine clinic set up inside Atlanta city hall.

“I want to make sure I’m covered,” Debbie Lowe said. Lowe took a break to get her flu shot.

She’ll put off her COVID booster for a couple more weeks.

But many are getting both to protect themselves from getting sick from one or both viruses at the same time.

The city, partnering with the Fulton County Board of Health, is offering free COVID vaccinations and flu shots, which are free with most insurance plans or $35 without.

“I think it is wonderful and advise everyone to come over and have it done. Because it’s right here for us,” Lowe said.

“I’m just trying to stay alive and keep myself healthy,” JT Johnson said.

Johnson will be 85 years old next month and came just for a COVID booster.

“I think I did well with all the other shots so far, so continue to do what they ask me to do,” Johnson said.

Gehlbach was able to quickly get in and out. He rolled up his sleeve for a flu shot, and he said it didn’t even hurt a bit.

The clinic is open the first three Thursdays in November from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.

“I think that’s an excellent idea. This is our city hall, for the public, so where it should be,” Johnson said.

Because all three viruses are circulating and on the rise, with an early outbreak to the flu season, here’s advice from health officials: get immunized against the flu and get your updated COVID-19 booster. No vaccine for RSV exists.

