ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $344K in fentanyl and thousands of Xanax pills in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $344,000 worth of fentanyl and 2,873 Xanax pills this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 5, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Ford Expedition crossing from Mexico, according to a CBP news release. Officers extracted 22 packages of alleged fentanyl concealed within the […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Flames engulf car after accident in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said. The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen. Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Police Reports: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

9:26 a.m.: A male student reported his shoes were stolen from the University Recreation Center on the Edinburg campus while he was playing basketball. The case is under investigation. 9:27 a.m.: An employee reported being stung by a bee while driving a VOLT shuttle near Vaquero Plaza on the Brownsville...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

McAllen police searching for man accused of assault

McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault. Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47. Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mother leaves children in car for an hour, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said. Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police. Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested

Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Arrest made in connection with Mission 'road rage' incident

Mission police arrested a suspect Friday in what they called a “road rage” incident that occurred last month when a driver shot at the driver of another vehicle. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KRGV

Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Rural residents would get curbside garbage pickups under Hidalgo County plan

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
vegetablegrowersnews.com

South Texas produce vet Marvin Davis dies

Longtime produce industry veteran Marvin Yale Davis, the founder of Tex-Mex Sales LLC, a Weslaco, Texas, grower-shipper of onions, vegetables and melons, died Oct. 31. Davis, 84, passed peacefully and leaves a legacy of loved ones and experiences, according to the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Marvin mentored many salespeople in the industry and loved working in fresh produce,” according to a news release. “As a long time produce veteran, Marvin leaves behind many friends, longtime employees, protégés and industry colleagues.”
WESLACO, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande

On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy