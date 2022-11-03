Read full article on original website
Brownsville resident paid for construction work that man never started, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a report of theft after a resident paid for construction work nearly a year ago. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted for the offense of theft, in connection to a Nov. 10, 2021, incident in which “Gonzalez was hired to do construction […]
CBP seizes $344K in fentanyl and thousands of Xanax pills in Hidalgo
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $344,000 worth of fentanyl and 2,873 Xanax pills this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 5, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Ford Expedition crossing from Mexico, according to a CBP news release. Officers extracted 22 packages of alleged fentanyl concealed within the […]
Flames engulf car after accident in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said. The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen. Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, […]
utrgvrider.com
Police Reports: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
9:26 a.m.: A male student reported his shoes were stolen from the University Recreation Center on the Edinburg campus while he was playing basketball. The case is under investigation. 9:27 a.m.: An employee reported being stung by a bee while driving a VOLT shuttle near Vaquero Plaza on the Brownsville...
KRGV
McAllen police searching for man accused of assault
McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault. Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47. Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175...
No injuries after school bus struck by Jeep in Harlingen, FD says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Feria ISD school bus was struck by vehicle Monday afternoon. The school bus was hit by a jeep near Bass Boulevard and Hackberry Street in Harlingen, according to Harlingen Fire Asst. Chief Ruben Balboa. There were no injuries reported and a second bus is at the location to pick […]
Mother leaves children in car for an hour, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said. Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police. Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old […]
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
KRGV
Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested
Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
KRGV
Arrest made in connection with Mission 'road rage' incident
Mission police arrested a suspect Friday in what they called a “road rage” incident that occurred last month when a driver shot at the driver of another vehicle. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
KRGV
Police: Mercedes High School student detained after threatening post shared on social media
Police detained a Mercedes High School student accused of posting a threat on social media on Monday, according to Mercedes police. Police say at about 9:25 a.m., Mercedes High School resource officers received information about a threatening post being shared on social media. Mercedes police investigators responded to assist. "Upon...
Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
Rural residents would get curbside garbage pickups under Hidalgo County plan
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas […]
vegetablegrowersnews.com
South Texas produce vet Marvin Davis dies
Longtime produce industry veteran Marvin Yale Davis, the founder of Tex-Mex Sales LLC, a Weslaco, Texas, grower-shipper of onions, vegetables and melons, died Oct. 31. Davis, 84, passed peacefully and leaves a legacy of loved ones and experiences, according to the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Marvin mentored many salespeople in the industry and loved working in fresh produce,” according to a news release. “As a long time produce veteran, Marvin leaves behind many friends, longtime employees, protégés and industry colleagues.”
Update: 1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
This story has been updated to reflect new details released by the Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday. LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one migrant has died after 12 people were ejected from a tan pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. According to authorities, the […]
Deputy fired; Bond set at $100K as he’s charged with touching young relative
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a charge of indecency with a child was arraigned Wednesday morning before a judge who set his bond at $100,000 — and then fired from his job. David Nathan Munoz, 35, was arrested Monday by the Mission Police Department on charges of indecency with a […]
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over $1.2 Million in Cocaine at Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges intercepted $1,261,600 in alleged cocaine in two separate incidents. “Thanks to their experience and effective utilization of all available tools and resources, our CBP officers were able to thwart these smuggling...
