ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersasc.com

Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation

David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wings for Autism returns after 3-year hiatus at Logan Airport

An event designed to help make flying easier for families traveling with children who have autism made its return to Logan Airport on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Wings for Autism returned for its 20th year. Families with neurodivergent children were able to go through a mock boarding process- practice for when the children have to enter the air for the first time.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
WBUR

What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Boston For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Boston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media stories. Boston offers a wide range of romantic activities. The top sights in the city are presented here, along with ideas for enticing dates. These events cover everything from exquisite cuisine to city sightseeing and are free to attend.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
BEDFORD, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy