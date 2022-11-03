Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
beckersasc.com
Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation
David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
Wings for Autism returns after 3-year hiatus at Logan Airport
An event designed to help make flying easier for families traveling with children who have autism made its return to Logan Airport on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Wings for Autism returned for its 20th year. Families with neurodivergent children were able to go through a mock boarding process- practice for when the children have to enter the air for the first time.
Actor Liam Neeson spotted filming movie in Massachusetts
NORWOOD, Mass. — Actor Liam Neeson was spotted filming a movie in Massachusetts over the weekend. Lisa Tarabelli snapped photos of Neeson working on a movie set outside of the Dollhouse Museum on Walpole Street in Norwood. Neeson is in the Bay State for the production of “Thug,” which...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
WBUR
What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
As Boston rents soar, local real estate expert shares ideas for finding affordable options
BOSTON — We all know Boston is a great place to live and work. That’s why Carlos Monalo who is a traveling nurse just moved here. But that’s when he got sticker shock. “It was insane between $4,000 to $6,000 and they didn’t offer any short terms,” said Monalo who just moved here in the last month.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
cohaitungchi.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Boston For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Boston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media stories. Boston offers a wide range of romantic activities. The top sights in the city are presented here, along with ideas for enticing dates. These events cover everything from exquisite cuisine to city sightseeing and are free to attend.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
whdh.com
Five people shot in multiple incidents across the city within an hour, Boston police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said five people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night. Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.
