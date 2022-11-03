ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy

Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy

New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria. According to LSP’s investigation, an...
RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m. RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows. If you have any information on this crime, please...
Arrest made in Pineville stalking investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Alpine Drive-in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther. The victim knew the person, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King and called the Sheriff’s Office and a report was filed.
Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria

Last-minute controversy over proposed taxes in Avoyelles Parish

4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Veterans Day 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day! We want to honor our veterans in the Cenla community. Send us photos of your veterans in the album below. Just click the “Add Media” button.
Hope House breaks ground on phase one of Hope Community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. On Monday, November 7, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Phase one of Hope Community breaks ground on the first four houses,...
Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
