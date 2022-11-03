Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy
Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. Hope House breaks ground on Hope Community. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to...
kalb.com
Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
kalb.com
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria. According to LSP’s investigation, an...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m. RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows. If you have any information on this crime, please...
cenlanow.com
Arrest made in Pineville stalking investigation
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Alpine Drive-in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther. The victim knew the person, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King and called the Sheriff’s Office and a report was filed.
kalb.com
Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
kalb.com
Last-minute controversy over proposed taxes in Avoyelles Parish
Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. Hope House breaks ground on Hope Community. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to...
kalb.com
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot an individual Sunday afternoon in Alexandria. The incident happened near 7th Street and Broadway Avenue. Multiple units from RPSO, the Alexandria Police Department, and LSP responded to the scene. In a...
kalb.com
4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
kalb.com
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
Suspects wanted for murder of 15-year-old in Opelousas
In Opelousas, police are searching for four suspects while a family mourns the loss of 15-year-old Kentravion George.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
Louisiana man arrested, accused of first-degree rape
An Alexandria man faces several sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Audit finds former Louisiana police captain was paid $15K for COVID overtime he didn't work
(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and...
kalb.com
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Veterans Day 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day! We want to honor our veterans in the Cenla community. Send us photos of your veterans in the album below. Just click the “Add Media” button.
kalb.com
Hope House breaks ground on phase one of Hope Community
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. On Monday, November 7, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Phase one of Hope Community breaks ground on the first four houses,...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
kalb.com
Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
kalb.com
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
Comments / 3