Rhode Island’s namesake ship, USS Rhode Island, arrives in Gibraltar

By Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
GIBRALTAR – The U.S. Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) arrived in Gibraltar for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 1, 2022.

This brief stop in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations demonstrates the flexibility and adaptability submarines bring to U.S. and allied forces in the region. The last time a U.S. Navy SSBN conducted a port visit to Gibraltar was USS Alaska (SSBN 732) in June 2021.

“Rhode Island’s port visit to Gibraltar reinforces our ironclad commitment to our allies and partners in the region. The U.S. and U.K. share a strong history of cooperation, through exercises, operations, and cooperation activities such as this, that enhance our combined capabilities and partnership,” said Capt. John Craddock, commander, Task Force 69. “The complexity, lethality, and tactical expertise of Rhode Island epitomizes the effectiveness and strength of the submarine force.”

Prior to her port visit to Gibraltar, Rhode Island visited His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMND) Clyde, Scotland (Faslane) for a scheduled port visit in July 2022.

Rhode Island, homeported in Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. These submarines are flexible and survivable, with the ability to patrol continuously as a highly-effective element of the U.S. nuclear deterrence force. Assigned to Submarine Group 10, Rhode Island is one of six ballistic-missile submarines homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia.

Commander, Task Force 69 is responsible for submarine warfare operations in the United States European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility. Specifically, Task Force 69 is composed of attack submarines and guided missile submarines capable of a range of combat and intelligence collection missions.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

