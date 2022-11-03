Read full article on original website
These 24 Genesee County write-in candidates want your vote on Election Day
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- They didn’t qualify for a spot on the ballot, but two dozen county residents -- from Clio to Fenton -- have registered as write-in candidates in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, taking what can be an uphill path to getting into elected office.
State hasn’t fixed monitoring of some Flint water crisis programs, audit says
FLINT, MI -- Two state agencies haven’t fixed oversight of some Flint water crisis programs a year after problems were first reported by the Michigan Office of Auditor General. A new report issued last week says the Michigan Department of Education hasn’t resolved all issues related to insufficient monitoring...
10 Ann Arbor-area races, ballot proposals to watch in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County have a long list of local and state-level races and ballot proposals to decide in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. Here’s a quick look at 10 local races...
WNEM
Genesee Co. Prosecutor warns voting infringement could have criminal charges
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State officials want everyone to know citizens have the right to cast a ballot freely and anyone trying to infringe on someone’s right to vote could face criminal charges ranging from misdemeanors up to felonies. “We think it’s important that everybody know about their...
Learn the ins and outs of city operations at Midland Citizens Academy
MIDLAND, MI — Midland officials are inviting community members to sign up for the 2023 citizens academy and learn the ins and outs of city operations. “What does it take to run a city of 42,000 people every day? Where do your tax dollars really go? Why does the City do this, or that, or something else? If you’ve ever asked these questions before, the City of Midland Citizens Academy is for you!” reads a city of Midland news release.
East Village Magazine
Commentary: Are YOU being represented? Flint council members are elected to take a stand. Abstaining shirks their duty
Election Day 2022 is upon us. It is the day that We The People make our choices known on various ballot issues and elect Representatives to diverse legislative bodies from local school boards to our representatives in Congress. Allow me to repeat…we are voting for people to represent us at...
In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
wsgw.com
Indy Bridge Plans on Bay City Commission Agenda
The City of Bay City is planning to update its lease agreements with United Bridge Partners, the contractors responsible for taking over maintenance and repair of the Liberty and Independence Bridges. In a closed executive session to open the meeting Monday, November 7, the commission will meet with UBP and...
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?
We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults. Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
Water levels set to be lowered at 2 Washtenaw County lakes for the winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With winter fast approaching, the water levels at two Washtenaw County lakes are set to be lowered, an annual practice meant to reduce ice damage and erosion when freezing temperatures arrive. The lake levels at Portage and Base Line lakes on the Washtenaw/Livingston county line will...
Genesee County District Court reopens to public
FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
New legal team, county prosecutor call for deeper probe into Flint house fire where two brothers died
FLINT, MI -- Attorneys working with the family of two children who died after a house fire in Flint are promising to push ahead with a civil lawsuit against the city, its fire department and two firefighters who issued an all-clear at the fire scene even though the children were still inside.
WNEM
MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
Expanding vehicle diagnostics company bringing more jobs to Scio Township
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI -- A vehicle diagnostics company has recently moved to the Dexter area bringing more than 70 jobs with it. Opus IVS recently moved its global headquarters from Ann Arbor to 7322 Newman Blvd. in Scio Township to continue to grow its operations in the roughly 55,000-square-foot facility.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
MLive
