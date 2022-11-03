Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies (11/3/22): How to watch World Series Game 5 on FREE live stream, time, betting odds

HOUSTON — Two bottles of Gatorade, one blue, one orange, rested atop a table in a press conference room when Rob Thomson entered late Saturday night to get on with his winter of reckoning. He expressed no regret for his decision to lift Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series and trust the Phillies’ hopes for a championship to José Alvarado. No regret for the move he never should have made.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO