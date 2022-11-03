ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartan Speak: The fallout continues from the MSU-Michigan tunnel skirmish

By Phil Friend, Graham Couch and Chris Solari, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

There was a game played Saturday night, but nobody's talking about that. Instead, the post-game altercations that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game have taken center stage. Eight Spartans have been suspended - and Detroit Free Press beat writer Chris Solari and Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch are here to discuss it all.

Plus, we preview Saturday's game vs. Illinois and the men's basketball team's exhibition opener against Grand Valley.

