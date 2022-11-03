ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County upgrading 9-1-1 service

SAFFORD — A change in how the state handles bids for 9-1-1 services required Graham County spend $450,751.88 that was not in the budget. “In the past, they (the state) contracted with a vendor, and they just paid them directly. The Auditor General kind of changed the rules on us, and they said, ‘No, the counties need to pay it and just get reimbursed,’ ” said County Manager Dustin Welker.
Stephen Livingston Gause

Stephen Livingston Gause, a resident of Mesa and formerly of Pima, entered into eternal life Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at the Banner Desert Samaritan Medical Center Mesa. He was 74. Steve was born in Florence, South Carolina, on Monday, October 11, 1948. As a child, Steve loved to hunt,...
Field of Honor celebrates Gila Valley veterans

SAFFORD — For the fourth year in a row, the Gila Valley is demonstrating its patriotism with the Field of Honor, leading up to Friday’s Veterans Day celebration. “We had 150 flags on (Safford) City Hall lawn that first year. This year, we’ll have about 500,” said Chris Gibbs with the Safford Lions Club.
EAC to host annual Veterans Day commemoration

THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College will host its annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military. Sponsored by the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College, this event is being held the day...
A grades for Safford, Mt. Graham, Pima, Morenci high schools

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Board of Education released the 2021-22 letter grades for schools across the state, and four high schools in Graham and Greenlee counties received A grades. Scoring A grades were both high schools in the Safford Unified School District — Safford and Mt. Graham high...
EAC Theatre Department presents “Peter and the Starcatcher

Thatcher, Ariz. – Eastern Arizona College’s Theatre department is pleased to present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Nov. 16-19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is $5 per person and the show is suitable for people of all ages. Tony-winning Peter and...
