Graham County upgrading 9-1-1 service
SAFFORD — A change in how the state handles bids for 9-1-1 services required Graham County spend $450,751.88 that was not in the budget. “In the past, they (the state) contracted with a vendor, and they just paid them directly. The Auditor General kind of changed the rules on us, and they said, ‘No, the counties need to pay it and just get reimbursed,’ ” said County Manager Dustin Welker.
Stephen Livingston Gause
Stephen Livingston Gause, a resident of Mesa and formerly of Pima, entered into eternal life Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at the Banner Desert Samaritan Medical Center Mesa. He was 74. Steve was born in Florence, South Carolina, on Monday, October 11, 1948. As a child, Steve loved to hunt,...
Field of Honor celebrates Gila Valley veterans
SAFFORD — For the fourth year in a row, the Gila Valley is demonstrating its patriotism with the Field of Honor, leading up to Friday’s Veterans Day celebration. “We had 150 flags on (Safford) City Hall lawn that first year. This year, we’ll have about 500,” said Chris Gibbs with the Safford Lions Club.
EAC to host annual Veterans Day commemoration
THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College will host its annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military. Sponsored by the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College, this event is being held the day...
A grades for Safford, Mt. Graham, Pima, Morenci high schools
PHOENIX — The Arizona State Board of Education released the 2021-22 letter grades for schools across the state, and four high schools in Graham and Greenlee counties received A grades. Scoring A grades were both high schools in the Safford Unified School District — Safford and Mt. Graham high...
Voice of the Valley: Apache Artist Terrill Goseyun
Jeff Henley from EAC and artist Terrill Goseyun discuss the exhibit, Portraits of Culture: Apace Dignity, Elegance and Beauty at EAC.
Neighbor speaks on Willcox officer-involved shooting
Randy Ray Brown led police on a 12 mile chase in Willcox while driving drunk and eventually lit his house on fire. His neighbor Brandon Smith said he tried helping and got caught up in the scene.
EAC Theatre Department presents “Peter and the Starcatcher
Thatcher, Ariz. – Eastern Arizona College’s Theatre department is pleased to present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Nov. 16-19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is $5 per person and the show is suitable for people of all ages. Tony-winning Peter and...
