Effective: 2022-11-08 05:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton County. * WHEN...From 5 AM this morning to noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 2.6 0.6 0.6 4 NONE 08/11 PM 2.5 0.5 1.0 3-4 NONE 09/10 AM 3.1 1.1 1.2 2-3 MINOR 09/11 PM 2.5 0.5 1.0 2 NONE 10/11 AM 2.9 0.9 1.0 2 NONE 10/11 PM 2.3 0.3 0.9 2 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.3 1.3 1.0 2 NONE 08/09 PM 3.9 0.9 1.2 2 NONE 09/08 AM 4.5 1.5 1.3 2 MINOR 09/09 PM 3.5 0.5 0.9 2 NONE 10/09 AM 4.0 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 10/10 PM 3.2 0.2 0.7 2 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 6.8 2.2 1.0 1 NONE 08/08 PM 6.2 1.6 1.7 1 NONE 09/09 AM 7.5 2.9 1.7 1 MODERATE 09/09 PM 5.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 10/09 AM 6.8 2.2 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 5.1 0.5 1.0 1 NONE

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO