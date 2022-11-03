Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes the higher terrain near Highway 138. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense during late this afternoon through this evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 16:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Willamette Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 500 to 800 feet this evening, but down to valley floor at times. Snow level rising to 1500 feet overnight.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 21:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts to 55 mph, wind prone areas may gust to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High profile vehicles may be blown over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395 and I-580.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 05:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton County. * WHEN...From 5 AM this morning to noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 2.6 0.6 0.6 4 NONE 08/11 PM 2.5 0.5 1.0 3-4 NONE 09/10 AM 3.1 1.1 1.2 2-3 MINOR 09/11 PM 2.5 0.5 1.0 2 NONE 10/11 AM 2.9 0.9 1.0 2 NONE 10/11 PM 2.3 0.3 0.9 2 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.3 1.3 1.0 2 NONE 08/09 PM 3.9 0.9 1.2 2 NONE 09/08 AM 4.5 1.5 1.3 2 MINOR 09/09 PM 3.5 0.5 0.9 2 NONE 10/09 AM 4.0 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 10/10 PM 3.2 0.2 0.7 2 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 6.8 2.2 1.0 1 NONE 08/08 PM 6.2 1.6 1.7 1 NONE 09/09 AM 7.5 2.9 1.7 1 MODERATE 09/09 PM 5.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 10/09 AM 6.8 2.2 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 5.1 0.5 1.0 1 NONE
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the second Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be highest this evening, and Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Spokane Valley, Grand Coulee, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Creston, Kellogg, Wallace, Post Falls, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Rockford, Hayden, Osburn, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected, mainly White Bird Grade to Grangeville, near top of Greer Grade. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 06:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaver DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches, Beaufort, and Coastal Jasper. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach erosion is likely, especially around times of high tide.
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 03:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Periods of downslope winds gusting to around 50 mph from the west will also occur near the Sierra foothills as well as southwest winds across I-95 between Desert Rock and Indian Springs. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and produce areas of blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Spokane Valley, Grand Coulee, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Creston, Kellogg, Wallace, Post Falls, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Rockford, Hayden, Osburn, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibilities down to one-quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Barton, Rice, Reno, Kingman and Harper Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If driving, ensure your headlights are on low beams.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area from 11 AM through 5 PM Tuesday A Fire Weather Watch has been expanded to include most of the plains for Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 233, 234, AND 235 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 233, 234 and 235. * Timing...Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Winds...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 03:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Periods of downslope winds gusting to around 50 mph from the west will also occur near the Sierra foothills as well as southwest winds across I-95 between Desert Rock and Indian Springs. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and produce areas of blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles.
