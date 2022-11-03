We're officially halfway through the NFL regular season, and one thing that hasn't changed on the betting front is how the under continues to hit. But that's not the only thing that has remained intact. The Eagles are still undefeated, the Packers look lost and the NFC South still doesn't have a team above .500. However, certain aspects of the NFL betting landscape have started to shift, and were happy to share them with you.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO