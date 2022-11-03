ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Elaine Baca
4d ago

I assume the victim survived, but will never be the same. 15 yrs in prison??!!!!? You gotta be kidding!!!! The victim will remain in his/her prison for life with some level of disability!!!

KRQE News 13

New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Two more New Mexico groups receive antisemitic letters

SANTA FE – At least three left-leaning advocacy groups in New Mexico now say they have received threatening letters in the final weeks before Election Day containing antisemitic symbols and a ripped-up political mailer. One group, Conservation Voters New Mexico, reported its letter last week, triggering an FBI investigation.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon

BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection. BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly …. BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders

Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public’s help in finding the listed suspects. Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate …. Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Investigation begins after fatal shooting involving Albuquerque Police

An investigation is underway, after a fatal shooting incident involving Albuquerque police. The incident took place Saturday morning near Tramway Blvd. NE and Menaul Blvd. NE. Police Chief Harold Medina said officers were initially responding to a crash in that area. "As officers arrived they did find some individuals in a car. One of them seemed to be passed out, " Medina said in a statement that was posted on Twitter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cannabis sales flying high in NM

New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

