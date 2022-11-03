Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
First Alert Weather: Northeast Florida will see impacts from tropical disturbance next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said a major storm will hit the local area next week. Buresh said there are still plenty of question marks when it comes to exact details, but in a general sense – in terms of wind & rain – there will be widespread impacts.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
News4Jax.com
Coastal communities keep an eye on the storm as they prepare for its effects
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s director of the Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to keep an eye on the storm, especially those in coastal communities such as Vilano Beach. Residents around the coast have said they were preparing early and started gathering sandbags as the storm...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
News4Jax.com
Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early voting...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Heads-up Bahamas, Florida & U.S. east coast!
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
People living along the coast in St. Johns County are preparing for rough weather and erosion
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Vilano Beach is dealing with severe erosion caused by previous storms, now people living there are facing another one. St. Johns County officials met on Monday to address any storm preparations that need to be done before a nor’easter, then Subtropical Storm Nicole hit. It’s a one-two punch.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine provides free sandbags in preparation of a nor’easter and Subtropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Starting Tuesday at 10a.m. the city of St. Augustine is providing free sand and bags at Francis Field, with a limit of 20 bags per person. People must bring shovels and fill their own bags. Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia...
‘Multiple explosions’ reported at coastal Georgia chemical plant, neighborhoods evacuated
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews have responded to a chemical plant in coastal Georgia after reports of multiple explosions. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a large fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant and posted a photo that shows large plumes of smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
KLFY.com
Shark bite reported in Florida panhandle
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.
News4Jax.com
Property appraiser says redrawing Riverside-Avondale district was a necessity due to growth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After much deliberation and debating, Jacksonville City Council members made a final decision Friday on a redrawn redistricting map. The Jacksonville City Council had to design a new map after local groups sued alleging the new district lines were considered based on race. News4JAX spoke to...
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
News4Jax.com
Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum to reopen after hiatus during COVID-19 pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum is reopening after being on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The renovated space — representing more than 150 years of Jacksonville’s Black history — will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adonnica...
