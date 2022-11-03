Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Related
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Video shows judge taking sign from early voting site in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the final stretch for candidates vying for your vote this election and things are starting to heat up in Gaston County. Republicans say they have video of a judge stealing one of their signs. Video from last weekend at the county board of...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
The business owner believes the event got onto the radar of the Proud Boys because it was posted on LibsOfTikTok.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
‘I’m going to kill you’; North Carolina man who held up 3 businesses sentenced
A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
‘I heard the woman screaming’: Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
NC woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
Comments / 1