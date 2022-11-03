ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC

