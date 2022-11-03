ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona City names new Fire Chief

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As of Nov. 1, the City of Altoona officially has a new Fire Chief.

On Thursday, City Manager, Omar Strohm, announced that Adam Free has been promoted to Fire Chief. Free had been serving as the interim Chief since September when Tim Hileman retired.

Chief Free joined the Altoona Fire Department in March of 2005 and has served the company for 17 1/2 years. In his nearly two decades of service, Chief Free has served as a Firefighter, Engineer, Captain and Deputy Chief.

Prior to his promotion to Deputy Chief, Free served as the City’s Fire Inspector for three years. During that time, Free, along with other members of the department, helped boost inspections from 260 to 686 between 2017 to 2021.

“I am pleased to promote Adam and feel his experience will be an asset to the Department as well as to the residents of the City,” Strohm said.

Free’s predecessor Hileman spent 24 years with the department before retiring.

