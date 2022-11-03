Read full article on original website
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc Sponsors Becker’s Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting - The CEO + CFO Roundtable
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) today announced that it is sponsoring Becker’s Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting, “The CEO + CFO Roundtable.” The conference is taking place this week, November 7-10, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. As part of Cardio Diagnostics’ sponsorship, Meesha Dogan, CEO, is sharing insights on the role of epigenetics in combating and altering the trajectory of heart disease at booth #120. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005658/en/ Meesha Dogan, Ph.D. is the CEO, Co-Founder, Co-Inventor of the Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic Engine, and Board Member of Cardio Diagnostics. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of Two Seasoned Executive Leaders
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of two new members to the company’s executive leadership team: Jeanne Russo joins the company as vice president, communications, and Sumit Nair will assume the role of vice president and chief information officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005377/en/ Jeanne Russo is appointed vice president, communications for Essential Utilities. Russo is a tenured communications leader with more than 25 years of experience developing and executing strategic communications for top global brands across several industries, including technology, media/entertainment and retail. (Photo: Business Wire)
