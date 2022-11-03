Read full article on original website
Man poses as hotel maintenance worker, tries to rob guest at Myrtle Beach motel, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a maintenance worker and demanding money from a hotel guest while holding a knife in a Myrtle Beach area motel room, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Eric Michael Chandler, 45, of Kingstree, was arrested a day after the Oct. […]
WMBF
North Carolina woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed near Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was hit and killed last week near the Loris area. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Amy Jo Watts from Tabor City. Willard said she died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
wpde.com
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
myhorrynews.com
Conway woman dies at Horry County's J. Reuben Long Detention Center
A female inmate was found dead at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday night, less than two days after she was booked on charges of driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and some drug charges, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as...
WMBF
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Lake City, police investigating
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City. The Florence County...
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
WMBF
Florence County weekend shooting turns fatal, 2nd victim hospitalized
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information about the second victim is immediately available, nor is the identity of the victim killed. It was...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in cell at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A female prisoner at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died after she was found unresponsive in a cell Saturday night, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. The woman had been booked into the detention center at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 after being arrested by Horry […]
WMBF
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
live5news.com
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led to the arrest of three people in Murrells Inlet Friday and the recovery of firearms and drugs. Douglas J. Shultz, 32, from Murrells Inlet, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin,...
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
Florence County deputies: Man allegedly stole guns from cars before leading police on chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase and manhunt overnight in Florence County ended with at least one person in custody, authorities said. Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway
A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
Myrtle Beach man accused in theft $40K worth of catalytic converters, other equipment at Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused in the theft of eight catalytic converters, an ATV and other equipment from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Highway 90 near Conway. Christopher Boone, 34, is charged with grand larceny, a second offense of third-degree burglary, obtaining nonferrous metal unlawfully, […]
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
