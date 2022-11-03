ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

myhorrynews.com

Conway woman dies at Horry County's J. Reuben Long Detention Center

A female inmate was found dead at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday night, less than two days after she was booked on charges of driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and some drug charges, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Lake City, police investigating

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City. The Florence County...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WMBF

Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
live5news.com

Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led to the arrest of three people in Murrells Inlet Friday and the recovery of firearms and drugs. Douglas J. Shultz, 32, from Murrells Inlet, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin,...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway

A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
CONWAY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man accused in theft $40K worth of catalytic converters, other equipment at Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused in the theft of eight catalytic converters, an ATV and other equipment from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Highway 90 near Conway. Christopher Boone, 34, is charged with grand larceny, a second offense of third-degree burglary, obtaining nonferrous metal unlawfully, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

