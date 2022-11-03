Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
This Week in Connecticut: Candidates for gov. discuss their stances on stricter gun laws during debate
(WTNH) – A major issue for Connecticut’s gubernatorial candidates this election season is crime and violence. So, will the candidates push for stricter gun laws?. Watch the video above for the full segment.
This Week in Connecticut: Gov. candidates answer variety of questions during speed round of debate
(WTNH) – At the end of the debate, the candidates for governor took part in a lightning round. They were asked a variety of questions and were tasked with answering with only one word. Watch the video above for the full segment.
West Virginia’s opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
Capitol Report: A look at the state House races
(WTNH) – Last week, we looked at a handful of Connecticut’s state Senate races to watch. This week we are looking at the state House races to watch. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Capitol Report: Jodi Latina breaks down the governor’s race
(WTNH) – News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina was a panelist on the debate stage. She has been following Governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski for years now. She is breaking down the governor’s race. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Connecticut drought level sees improvement
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All of Connecticut has been moved from a Stage 2 to Stage 1 drought condition, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Interagency Drought Working Group. The change comes after October rains improved drought conditions, according to the working group. However, reservoirs and ground...
Capitol Report: A look back at the gubernatorial deabte
(WTNH) – There are two days left until Election Day. Last week, News 8 hosted the final gubernatorial debate. While there were no knockout punches thrown, there were plenty of jabs. One of those jabs was from Bob Stefanowski and had to do with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 response.
This Week in Connecticut: Gubernatorial candidates discuss their stances on the economy during debate
(WTNH) – It’s the final weekend before voters make their big decisions at the polls on Tuesday. News 8 held a debate earlier this week giving the three candidates for governor one last chance to go head-to-head on the big issues. We are breaking down some of the...
