Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
West Virginia’s opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
Connecticut drought level sees improvement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All of Connecticut has been moved from a Stage 2 to Stage 1 drought condition, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Interagency Drought Working Group. The change comes after October rains improved drought conditions, according to the working group. However, reservoirs and ground...
Capitol Report: A look back at the gubernatorial deabte

(WTNH) – There are two days left until Election Day. Last week, News 8 hosted the final gubernatorial debate. While there were no knockout punches thrown, there were plenty of jabs. One of those jabs was from Bob Stefanowski and had to do with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 response.
