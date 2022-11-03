ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Ten PCC students receive scholarships from SECU Foundation

By Rob Goldberg, Pitt Community College
 4 days ago
PCC Photo

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation awarded $500-scholarships last week to 10 Pitt Community College students pursuing short-term health care training through continuing education.

On October 27th, SECU Foundation representatives visited the PCC campus to present Bridge to Career Workforce Development Scholarships to the following students:

  • Nurse Aide I – Amaya Adams, Joshua Conway, Marisol Mariano and Shadekqua Saadqil
  • Nurse Aide II – Velma Bennett and Astou Diop
  • Pharmacy Technician – Emily Armstrong and Mahmoud Hammad
  • Phlebotomy – Dayanara and Margarita Corona

Award funding comes through the SECU Bridge to Career Program, which was established to help unemployed and underemployed students seek sustainable-wage careers within their communities. Scholarships are applied to the students’ educational expenses and other expenditures associated with their programs of study.

Sidette Brown, director of PCC Health Care Programs, said Pitt is grateful for the SECU Foundation’s dedication to education and helping others. She said the assistance would have a direct effect on development of a skilled Pitt County workforce.

“The SECU Bridge to Career Program is an opportunity to help our students succeed while eliminating financial barriers and opening doors that will prepare them for new careers in today’s workplace,” Brown said.

Administered by each of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges, the Bridge to Career Program focuses on assisting individuals with finding vocational and job placement opportunities through eligible workforce development training programs that lead to state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials.

WNCT

WNCT

