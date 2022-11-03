ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What is Port San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven on Highway 90 in San Antonio, you’ve likely seen the signs directing you to exit at General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio. The majority of people pass the exit and never look back, but in this story, we didn’t.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mad Science Monday with leftover Halloween candy, the Air Force Band, the Floresville H.S. band goes to state and more!. Take your holiday meals to the next level with honey praline ham from Tony Chachere’s Creole Cuisine. Get sciency with that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

