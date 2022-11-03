Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
KSAT 12
What is Port San Antonio? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven on Highway 90 in San Antonio, you’ve likely seen the signs directing you to exit at General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio. The majority of people pass the exit and never look back, but in this story, we didn’t.
KSAT 12
Netflix’s Taco Chronicles to highlight several San Antonio restaurants
The Netflix series Taco Chronicles’ third season premieres this month and will feature four of San Antonio’s very own taco restaurants. El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Naco Mexican Eatery, Con Huevos, and 2M Smokehouse have all confirmed that they will be on the episode that drops on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
tpr.org
Largest kosher BBQ cookoff in the nation starts sizzling in San Antonio on Sunday
As many as 4,000 people are expected to attend the 8th annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday at the Congregation Agudas Achim in far North Central San Antonio. Event organizers claimed this is the largest event of its kind in the United States. The rabbi-blessed BBQ includes brisket, chicken,...
San Antonio's Vladimir Lenin statue reportedly vandalized by explosion
San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the incident.
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
This is San Antonio's deadliest year for homicides in three decades, records show
So far, homicides are up 62.5% from the same time last year. The total includes the 53 migrants who died in a tractor trailer this summer.
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
Former Kiddie Park area renovations will revive San Antonio's Ranch Motel
The motel's 26 rooms will be renovated.
KSAT 12
RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown. Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.
Operation Lone Star, Trish DeBerry: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
In addition to a bevy of political stories, readers checked out articles on Spur Josh Primo's surprise release from the team and the equally surprising reason behind his departure.
KSAT 12
Share the Shoes drive collects shoes and socks for San Antonio kids in need
A good pair of socks and shoes is something so many families take for granted – and it is something that so many families need. It is time for Share the Shoes, an initiative to collect new socks and shoes to help kids in the community. KSAT Community is partnering with Zapatos and SAPD for the program.
San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free 8-count nuggets through Nov. 8
The offer is yet another restaurant chain's enticement to download its app.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mad Science Monday with leftover Halloween candy, the Air Force Band, the Floresville H.S. band goes to state and more!. Take your holiday meals to the next level with honey praline ham from Tony Chachere’s Creole Cuisine. Get sciency with that...
KSAT 12
Voting rain or shine: San Antonio’s rainiest, warmest, and coldest Election Days since 1900
Whatever the weather, Texans and San Antonians still have to find a way to show up and vote on Election Day -- even during extremes. Here’s a look at the rainiest, warmest, and coldest Election Days since 1900 in San Antonio. Rainiest: November 4, 2014. On this Tuesday, back...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
Comments / 3