Rayne man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Rayne man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Joshua Cade Labit, 37, of Rayne was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Labit was indicted by a federal jury in Lafayette and pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 13. He was then sentenced on Nov. 3.

The press release said that evidence introduced in court revealed that in the early mornings of March 10, 2021, authorities pulled a vehicle over near Crowley, La. Labit was a passenger in the vehicle and one of his co-defendants, William Tarleton, was driving.

Authorities searched the vehicle and located around 2.65 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 12 bottles of promethazine/codeine syrup and five grams of marijuana, according to the press release.

At the guilty plea hearing on June 2, Labit admitted that he conspire with Tarleton and others to purchase the methamphetamine to sell later.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.

