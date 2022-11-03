ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

WISH-TV

Missing man dies in Cass County crash

METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Family of 9 displaced after heavy fire in home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heavy fire broke out in a home Saturday afternoon on Indianapolis’s east side, leaving a family of nine displaced, according to the Indianapolis Fire Departments twitter post. Shortly after 1:40 p.m. Saturday, IFD responded to a residence fire on the 2000 block of Sotheby...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side of town early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man shoots, kills ex-wife’s new husband outside church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a Saturday funeral on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon for the murder of 42-year-old Alan Turman, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

A man shot and killed on city’s southwest side, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from being shot Sunday morning. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Midland Atlantic Properties announced Monday they signed a lease to open a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods in Whitestown. Construction of the store will begin this fall and is planned to open in the fall of 2023, according to a news release. The...
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

New de-escalation training helping election workers manage security

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By Indiana law, police officers or deputies cannot be stationed outside of polling places. It’s so there is no sense of potential influence of voter intimidation. Still, the director of elections for the Marion County Election Board tells I-Team 8 that safety and security are...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Nice November work week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday was a beautiful way to close out the weekend, and we will have more nice weather ahead in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Winds will become almost calm. Low temperatures in the mid 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and pleasant start to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: The Darden Group LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Akilah Darden, founder of The Darden Group LLC. Learn about Darden’s business by watching the video....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

No snow now, but Hoosiers should still prepare for winter travel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The eight-day forecast for central Indiana is filled with sunshine, but snow and cold is just around the corner — that’s why it’s important to start preparing now for winter travel. Winter Weather Preparedness Week started Sunday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13....
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

The Prewitt to open in former movie theater building

Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre is turning into a restaurant as the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience that also features live entertainment and movies. Chef Ricky Hatfield will serve as head chef and is in charge of...
PLAINFIELD, IN

