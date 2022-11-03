Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot at or near Castleton mall walks into Carmel hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Monday night at or near Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD was sent to a report of a person shot about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. Later, IMPD found the person shot had walked...
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
WISH-TV
DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
WISH-TV
3 injured after SUV crash with semi at Starbucks on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are injured, including a teenager in serious condition, after a crash with a semi Sunday evening at a Starbucks on Indy’s south side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Sunday, IMPD responded to reports of a serious bodily accident at 5943 S. East....
WISH-TV
Man accused of killing Richmond police officer formally charged with murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer has been formally charged with murder. Online records filed Monday show that one count of murder has been added to the case against 47-year-old Phillip Lee. Lee is accused of shooting 28-year-old Seara Burton in the head...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot and killed at local church on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a church on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the 1700 block of E. 25th Street on report of a person shot. This is Oasis...
WISH-TV
Family of 9 displaced after heavy fire in home on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heavy fire broke out in a home Saturday afternoon on Indianapolis’s east side, leaving a family of nine displaced, according to the Indianapolis Fire Departments twitter post. Shortly after 1:40 p.m. Saturday, IFD responded to a residence fire on the 2000 block of Sotheby...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side of town early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim with...
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man shoots, kills ex-wife’s new husband outside church
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a Saturday funeral on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon for the murder of 42-year-old Alan Turman, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.
WISH-TV
A man shot and killed on city’s southwest side, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from being shot Sunday morning. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
WISH-TV
Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Midland Atlantic Properties announced Monday they signed a lease to open a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods in Whitestown. Construction of the store will begin this fall and is planned to open in the fall of 2023, according to a news release. The...
WISH-TV
New de-escalation training helping election workers manage security
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By Indiana law, police officers or deputies cannot be stationed outside of polling places. It’s so there is no sense of potential influence of voter intimidation. Still, the director of elections for the Marion County Election Board tells I-Team 8 that safety and security are...
WISH-TV
Nice November work week ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday was a beautiful way to close out the weekend, and we will have more nice weather ahead in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Winds will become almost calm. Low temperatures in the mid 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and pleasant start to the...
WISH-TV
Community Link: The Darden Group LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Akilah Darden, founder of The Darden Group LLC. Learn about Darden’s business by watching the video....
WISH-TV
No snow now, but Hoosiers should still prepare for winter travel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The eight-day forecast for central Indiana is filled with sunshine, but snow and cold is just around the corner — that’s why it’s important to start preparing now for winter travel. Winter Weather Preparedness Week started Sunday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13....
WISH-TV
The Prewitt to open in former movie theater building
Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre is turning into a restaurant as the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience that also features live entertainment and movies. Chef Ricky Hatfield will serve as head chef and is in charge of...
