ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Comments / 19

Riri LonelySTONER Nba
3d ago

This is the problem Murderers getting 260,000 bonds and drugs dealer getting 3million worth of bonds. Both are wrong but come on now make it make sense please 🤦🤦😔😔

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
AL.com

Birmingham man charged with arson in Temple Beth-El fire

A 45-year-old Birmingham man has been charged with arson in connection with a Friday-morning incident at Temple Beth El on the city’s southside. Gregory Earl Fuller is charged with second-degree arson of a business after police and firefighters found a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire in the basement of the historic synagogue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

A Birmingham woman was killed in a midday crash Monday in Tuscaloosa County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Jamarria E. Montgomery. She was 31. The wreck happened at 12:29 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Roop, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa, said Trooper Cpl. Reginal King. Montgomery was driving...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
PELL CITY, AL
CBS 42

24-year-old killed after crashing into officer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
NORTHPORT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pedestrian struck by train on Monday morning

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police Department’s Adam Clark reports that Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was struck by a train on Monday, Nov. 7. The accident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at First Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. Moon was transported by Med Flight to a Birmingham hospital.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS42.com

Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy