Riri LonelySTONER Nba
3d ago
This is the problem Murderers getting 260,000 bonds and drugs dealer getting 3million worth of bonds. Both are wrong but come on now make it make sense please 🤦🤦😔😔
Suspected intruder shot, critically wounded as he tried to crawl through window of west Birmingham house
A man was critically wounded when police say he was shot while trying to break into a west Birmingham home. The burglary call went out at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Avenue O. The homeowner told police the intruder was trying to crawl through the window of her...
21-year-old man found dead in vehicle ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Pinson
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle “riddled with bullet holes” in Pinson on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 9:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., Sylvan Springs, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling on Pinson […]
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
Man charged with killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church fights mental evaluation
A man facing a potential death penalty in the killing of three people who were shot at an Alabama church dinner in June is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, hasn’t told a court he plans to use a defense of insanity or mental...
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
Birmingham man charged with arson in Temple Beth-El fire
A 45-year-old Birmingham man has been charged with arson in connection with a Friday-morning incident at Temple Beth El on the city’s southside. Gregory Earl Fuller is charged with second-degree arson of a business after police and firefighters found a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire in the basement of the historic synagogue.
Homicide probe underway in St. Clair County after woman found shot to death
An investigation is underway after a woman was found slain Sunday in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray said the discovery was made at 11 a.m. off Cooks Springs Road in Pell City. Murray said the woman had been shot. Authorities Sunday night identified the victim as Victoria Malet. She...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
A Birmingham woman was killed in a midday crash Monday in Tuscaloosa County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Jamarria E. Montgomery. She was 31. The wreck happened at 12:29 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Roop, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa, said Trooper Cpl. Reginal King. Montgomery was driving...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
Vestavia Hills church basketball court shooting was ‘isolated and targeted,’ officials say
A shooting that left one person injured on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills was an isolated incident and targeted at a specific individual, according to a statement by the church. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m....
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
Fultondale police officer struck on I-65 while helping stranded motorist; 2 others also hospitalized
A Fultondale police officer was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was struck on Interstate 65 while assisting a stranded motorist. The man who struck him and the female stranded motorist also were injured and taken to area hospitals. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened...
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
24-year-old killed after crashing into officer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
Pedestrian struck by train on Monday morning
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police Department’s Adam Clark reports that Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was struck by a train on Monday, Nov. 7. The accident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at First Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. Moon was transported by Med Flight to a Birmingham hospital. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.
