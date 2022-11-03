ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Sunny Hostin likens white women who vote GOP to ‘roaches voting for Raid’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uq6Ny_0ixmV5fB00

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is under fire for likening white women who vote Republican to “roaches voting for Raid.”

Hostin, 54, made the controversial comment on Thursday’s episode of the ABC daytime show as she and her co-hosts discussed next week’s midterm elections.

Hostin expressed surprise that women are planning to cast their ballots for lawmakers who celebrated the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?” Hostin remarked.

Her comparison was rejected by Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who angrily snapped, “That’s insulting to the voter!”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhXygpyqPkY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfZMS_0ixmV5fB00
Hostin’s comparison was rejected by Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin (right). who angrily snapped, “That’s insulting to the voter!”
ABC

Hostin’s remark sparked controversy on Twitter, where it was branded “disgusting” and “appalling.”

“This type of rhetoric is absolutely appalling, and Sunny Hostin should be fired by ABC / Disney immediately,” one user declared.

“This type of despicable language was used during the Nazi Holocaust, Communist purges, and Rwandan genocide,” the person wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Sunny Hostin needs to be immediately fired for her nasty tirade. She is so damn ignorant,” another viewer slammed.

Hostin has not responded to the controversy on Twitter. The Post has contacted ABC for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jBrX_0ixmV5fB00
The co-hosts were in the midst of discussing next week’s midterm elections.
ABC

Hostin has been in hot water lately . In September, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley blasted her as “racist.”

Hostin, who was born Asunción Cummings, accused Haley of acting like a “chameleon” and shielding her Indian heritage behind a fake name.

“What is her real name again?” Hostin asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXQ5l_0ixmV5fB00
The left-wing pundit has made headlines in recent weeks for slamming Nikki Haley.

Haley, whose full name is Nimrata Nikki Haley, hit back on Twitter: “Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate — and I’m proud of that. What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name…”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis blasted by ex-Republican party chair for ‘blasphemy’ over ad

Ron DeSantis has been slammed by a former chair of the Republican Party for the “blasphemy” in one of his campaign ads. The advert claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.As images of Mr DeSantis appear onscreen, the ad’s narrator states: “And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made him a fighter.”Mr DeSantis has made increasingly overt appeals to Christian nationalist voters during his midterm re-election campaign, which is widely seen as a stepping stone to a presidential run...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy