How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
Black Friday Unlocked iPhone Deals (2022): Top Early iPhone 12, 13, 14, SE & More Apple iPhone Sales Highlighted by Retail Fuse
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have rated one of the best early unlocked Apple iPhone offers for Black Friday, together with all the highest offers on iPhone 11 (Pro & Pro Max, iPhone 12 (Pro, Pro Max & mini), iPhone SE, iPhone XR and extra. View the total collection of offers listed under.
UPDATE 3-Musk’s Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Twitter on Saturday up to date its app in Apple’s App Store to start charging $8 for sought-after blue verify verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first main revision of the social media platform. The change comes per week after Musk took over the...
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
How the Mac OS X Trojan Flashback Changed Cybersecurity
Not so way back, the Mac was considered impervious to viruses. In truth, Apple as soon as acknowledged on its web site that “it doesn’t get PC viruses”. But that was earlier than the Mac OS X Trojan Flashback malware appeared in 2012. Since then, Mac and...
Samsung launches ‘Dropship’ app for cross-platform file sharing
Samsung launches ‘Dropship’ app for cross-platform file sharing. Samsung has launched a brand new cross-platform file-sharing app referred to as “Dropship,” which permits customers to maneuver information between Android, iOS, and the online with ease. Using this app, the host can add as much as 5GB...
Poll: Will you pay for a blue check mark on Twitter?
Earlier this week, Twitter’s new proprietor and interim CEO Elon Musk stated he plans to cost Twitter customers for verification. In different phrases, the blue test mark that seems subsequent to verified profiles would now have a paywall. The payment would roll into the present Twitter Blue subscription program, which Twitter workers are presently revamping.
Clearing Your Android Web Browser’s Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android cellphone is on-line consistently, and your internet browser specifically is selecting up information from all of the totally different web sites you go to. Much of that information builds up in your internet browser app — whether or not you might be utilizing Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet — storing it as a part of the cookies and cache inside these apps. This information will be useful for web sites you repeatedly frequent, letting them load quicker together with your accounts already logged in.
$5 million Avatar XPRIZE awarded to NimbRo VR telepresence robot
The robotic accomplished all ten duties in 5 minutes and 50 seconds, incomes it the $5 million grand prize. There have been a variety of attention-grabbing developments occurring on the earth of robotics recently, together with Team NimbRo from the Autonomous Intelligent Systems group on the University of Bonn, Germany, profitable the $5 million Avatar XPRIZE the previous weekend.
Forest to Pomodoro Timer: The top free Android apps to help manage your time better
In this fast-paced world, one may typically discover it troublesome to give attention to work. This is the place productiveness apps come into play. From managing your schedule to planning conferences and taking notes, these apps are targeted on enhancing every day productiveness and making life easier. But everyone seems to be completely different and there’s no app that may cater to everybody’s wants. If you launch Google Play Store in your Android and head over to the ‘Productivity’ part, you may discover plenty of choices, and determining which one fits your wants might lead to extra unnecessary scrolling. Here we can be itemizing a number of the finest productiveness apps that may you change into extra productive and save time.
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
The Move Toward Green Machine Learning
A brand new examine suggests ways for machine studying engineers to chop their carbon emissions. Led by David Patterson, researchers at Google and UC Berkeley found that AI builders can shrink a mannequin’s carbon footprint a thousand-fold by streamlining structure, upgrading {hardware}, and utilizing environment friendly knowledge facilities. The...
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
5 signs you need a new laptop
You may to shocked to be taught that the most reliable Chromebooks have an honest-to-goodness expiration date. Once that date is reached, it’s trash. The Chromebook won’t get any extra patches or updates. Tap or click for a list of 17 Chromebook make and model numbers to avoid...
How AR and VR Technologies are Driving Customer Experiences
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) join the bodily and digital worlds. With AR and VR, you possibly can soak in data in a way that’s much like the best way you’d in the true world. So, should you’re searching for a pair of glasses on-line, AR and VR applied sciences will exponentially enhance that have, making it doable so that you can not simply see the spectacle frames in 3D but additionally see how it might look on you.
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter started promoting the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple’s app retailer on Saturday, following new proprietor Elon Musk’s promised overhaul of the social media platform’s verification system. The once-free blue test mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will quickly out there to any...
Why I already can’t wait for Apple’s iPhone 15
While the iPhone 14 Pro made headlines with options just like the always-on show and, in fact, the model new Dynamic Island, the fundamental iPhone 14 was arguably one thing of a moist squib. Offering few tangible enhancements over the 13, it is laborious to advocate upgrading – however subsequent yr may very well be very completely different.
Citi quants’ AI model aims to hedge earnings surprises
Facebook proprietor Meta scored its largest ever one-day loss in market worth on February 2 this yr, shedding a fifth of its price after a disappointing earnings announcement. Two days later, Amazon recorded the most important one-day acquire – a 13% rise – after a optimistic announcement. Such...
Here’s what users on Twitter want to say
Twitter, a micro-blogging web site, is understood for its customers who converse their minds. They share sincere evaluations about devices and different issues beneath the Sun. So, at present we carry to you one such person evaluation on Twitter. Recently, a Twitter person specifically Geek Abhishek posted concerning the Samsung...
