Peace Out Skincare has gained a minority investment, to the tune of $20 million. The brand, which has sold more than 50 million of its acne dots to date, has gained its first outside investment. The firm 5th Century Partners invested $20 million in the brand, which will go toward building out personnel as well as retail expansion and new categories.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Over the five years since its inception, Peace Out said it has become the...

39 MINUTES AGO