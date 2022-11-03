Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Egyptian Jeweler Azza Fahmy Plots International Expansion
Cairo-based jeweler Azza Fahmy is planning an upscaling and international expansion drive — including an eventual push into the U.S. — following an investment from Bidayat, a subsidiary of the Alsara Investment Group founded by Mayhoola for Investments chief executive officer Rachid Mohamed Rachid. Sold in about 24 boutiques and shops-in-shop across the Middle East and in London, Azza Fahmy plans to open two flagships in the first half of 2023, amid a brighter spotlight on all things Egyptian.More from WWDHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyCouture Jewelry Preview: Dripping Jewels “We are excited to...
EXCLUSIVE: Peace Out Skincare Gains $20 Million Investment
Peace Out Skincare has gained a minority investment, to the tune of $20 million. The brand, which has sold more than 50 million of its acne dots to date, has gained its first outside investment. The firm 5th Century Partners invested $20 million in the brand, which will go toward building out personnel as well as retail expansion and new categories.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Over the five years since its inception, Peace Out said it has become the...
Rankin to recreate photos with loved ones for people bereaved during Covid
Many would cherish the opportunity to recreate a treasured photo with someone who has died. Now, a number of bereaved people who lost loved ones during the Covid pandemic will be featured in a new portrait series by the photographer Rankin alongside them for one last time. The project, called...
Claire Thomson-Jonville Lands New Role at Shoe Brand Giaborghini
MILAN — Florentine footwear brand Giaborghini has a knack for tapping different voices, which inject a new viewpoint. A year after naming Danish fashion influencer and stylist Pernille Teisbaek its creative consultant, the label appointed Claire Thomson-Jonville to the newly created role of “editor in residence.”More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' The title refers to Giaborghini’s first iteration of what is expected to be an annual program aimed at developing a new visual identity for the brand. In particular, Thomson-Jonville will be tasked with spearheading the brand’s...
Recreating Michelangelo’s sculptures with 3D scanners and printers
The means to 3D scan, protect and in the end copy a chunk of historical past is undoubtedly among the finest makes use of for the know-how. Designers at California-based firm Studio FATHOM targeted on superior know-how mixed with a specialization in 3D writing and additive manufacturing; They labored with different firms round San Francisco to recreate Michelangelo’s well-known Pieta, together with 27 different works by Renaissance masters.
Falconer Uses 360 Camera To Record Epic VR Fly-Over
Get a chicken’s eye view of Neuschwanstein Castle in southwest Bavaria, Germany. An completely gorgeous 360-degree video of an eagle hovering via the air with an Insta360 RS digital camera strapped to its again has garnered over 22K likes on Instagram and is continuous to achieve traction. Shot by...
Performance groups explore the metaverse with Micheal Veal
The Performance Studies Working Group hosted a continuation of the Fall 2022 collection on “Histories and Futures of the Metaverse with Michael Veal” — the primary PSWG occasion in individual for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic started. Veal — the Henry L. and Luce G. Moses Professor...
