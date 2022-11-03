ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Here's How We Chose the Companies on CNBC's First-Ever Top Startups for the Enterprise List

Digital transformation is the CNBC Technology Executive Council's reason for being – CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs from industries across the economy share ideas about the latest technology to meet customer needs, improve employee productivity and mitigate risk. The idea for a list of enterprise-focused, technology-driven startups powering digital transformation,...
NBC Connecticut

Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
NBC Connecticut

Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount

Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
NBC Connecticut

Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC Connecticut

Twitter to Delay Verification Changes Until After Midterm Elections, Report Says

Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according...
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
NBC Connecticut

How Social Media Platforms Plan to Fight Election Day Misinformation

Social media platforms including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Google's YouTube are readying themselves for another heated midterm Election Day. The platforms have various policies about whether they allow political ads and have all created plans to prevent users from being misled about voting and the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy