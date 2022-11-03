Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Mineral Wells Elementary hosts veterans parade ahead of Veterans day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 500 students gathered in the Mineral Wells Elementary school parking lot to hold a parade for veterans. Many veterans drove through the lot to be honored for the freedom they have given Americans. Nancy Carpenter’s father was a WWII veteran and lead the parade through...
WTAP
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 112th home in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 112th time Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to the MOV. Today Megan Gorham was the recipient of the 112th home. Megan and her daughters Kaylynn and Kendra are more than excited to finally be able to own a home and have space. “There...
WTAP
Downtown PKB receives grant to help signage costs in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are a small business owner in Downtown Parkersburg and you are looking for a new sign for your business. Downtown PKB has received funding to help you. The company will provide a 50% match up to $500 per sign. You are only limited to...
WTAP
Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
WTAP
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another. It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community. District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.
WTAP
7th annual SleepOut event helps to raise awareness and money for homeless youth
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in Parkersburg have put up their tents and will be spending the night sleeping outside to raise awareness for teen homelessness. The national event is put on locally by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. This is the first year back after taking...
WTAP
Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson
Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
WTAP
Obituary: Via, Virginia R.
Virginia R. Via of Maple Shade Drive, Devola, and Glenwood Retirement Community, Marietta, died at 1:13 PM on November 4, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Jinny was born December 22, 1924, in New Jersey to George F. and Helen Drum. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she and a sorority sister (both skilled seamstresses) opened a dress shop.
WTAP
Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay
Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
WTAP
Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A concert was held in memory of Eric Seevers at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta. Seevers was one of the people in the plane that crashed on October 18th in Marietta. Eric loved music and was apart of the group Liecus. Ric DeRubeis talked about...
WTAP
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
WTAP
Obituary: Noland, Leslie Myer
Leslie Myer Noland, 76, of Vienna, WV, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of the late Dr. Harry L. Myer and Margaret Elaine (Barrows) Myer. She is survived by her son Robert B. Noland II (Tiffany) of Murphy, NC, and brother John Myer (Betsy) of Vienna.
WTAP
Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia
Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia. Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount. Kameron was joined...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Helen M.
Helen M. Smith, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on November 4, 2022. She was born August 19, 1946, in Marlinton, WV, the daughter of the late Reid “Mac” and Gertrude “Bing” Grubbs McNeill. Helen loved Elvis and collecting different trinkets...
WTAP
What you need to know before heading to the polls for midterm elections
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday is the day countless campaigns and organizing has led up to - midterm elections. WTAP talked to local election officials so that you have the information you need to vote. Here’s what they told us... If you don’t know which polling location to go...
WTAP
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, responds to Biden’s comments
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice returned to the Wood County area to continue his opposition to Amendment Two. Amendment Two — or the property tax modernization amendment — would give the West Virginia legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes.
