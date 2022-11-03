ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Obituary: Via, Virginia R.

Virginia R. Via of Maple Shade Drive, Devola, and Glenwood Retirement Community, Marietta, died at 1:13 PM on November 4, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Jinny was born December 22, 1924, in New Jersey to George F. and Helen Drum. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she and a sorority sister (both skilled seamstresses) opened a dress shop.
MARIETTA, OH
Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
VIENNA, WV
Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A concert was held in memory of Eric Seevers at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta. Seevers was one of the people in the plane that crashed on October 18th in Marietta. Eric loved music and was apart of the group Liecus. Ric DeRubeis talked about...
MARIETTA, OH
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
BELPRE, OH
Obituary: Noland, Leslie Myer

Leslie Myer Noland, 76, of Vienna, WV, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of the late Dr. Harry L. Myer and Margaret Elaine (Barrows) Myer. She is survived by her son Robert B. Noland II (Tiffany) of Murphy, NC, and brother John Myer (Betsy) of Vienna.
VIENNA, WV
Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia

Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia. Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount. Kameron was joined...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Obituary: Smith, Helen M.

Helen M. Smith, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on November 4, 2022. She was born August 19, 1946, in Marlinton, WV, the daughter of the late Reid “Mac” and Gertrude “Bing” Grubbs McNeill. Helen loved Elvis and collecting different trinkets...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
WAVERLY, WV

